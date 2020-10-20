GAT B 2020 eaxm: Results of Graduate Aptitude Test in Biotechnology released at rcb.res.in

There are a total 1,221 seats available in 62 courses which will be offered to the students who qualify GAT B 2020

The GAT B 2020 result has been declared by the Regional Centre for Biotechnology on its website - rcb.res.in. Candidates who have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test - Biotechnology (GAT B) 2020 on 3 October can check their rank and scorecard by entering their application sequence number and date of birth.

The GAT B 2020 result will mention details including the name, roll number of the student, marks secured, rank obtained and qualifying status of the candidate.

Those who qualify the entrance exam will get admission in the participating institutes based on the rankings.

A report by Careers 360 said each participating institute releases its GAT B cut off based on different categories of students. There are a total of 1,221 seats available in 24 participating colleges for 62 courses.

Steps to check GAT B 2020 results:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Regional Centre for Biotechnology - rcb.res.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under Announcement tab, tap on the link that says, 'GAT-B 2020 Rank Card Live'

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you have to enter your application sequence number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format.

Step 4: Press the Login button

Step 5: Your GAT B 2020 result mentioning your score and qualifying status will be displayed on screen

Step 6: Check all the details before saving your GAT B 2020 score card and take a print out

Here is the direct link to check and download GAT B 2020 result: https://cdn.tcsion.com/EForms/configuredHtml/2880/67816/login.html