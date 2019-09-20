Gas leaks reported in Mumbai's eastern, western suburbs; seepage emanated from Rashtriya Chemical Fertiliser plant, says BMC

A gas leakage has been reported from several parts of Mumbai on Thursday, with citizens taking to social media to complain about a lingering smell in their localities.

Complaints have been received from Mankhurd, Chembur, Ghatkopar, Powai, Bhandup and Kandivali. Reports claim that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has confirmed that the leak emanated from the Rashtriya Chemical Fertiliser's Chembur plant and has been contained.

We have recieved complaints from citizens about odour of some unknown gas in eastern and western suburbs. MCGM has mobilized all concerned agencies. 9 fire engines have been mobilized at various places to find out source of leakage. For any queries, please call 1916 #MCGMUpdates — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 19, 2019

Meanwhile, the Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) said in a statement, “As of now, we know that it is not related to MGL gas pipelines. Our emergency team is further checking and we will update you shortly.”

The civic body has said that MGL and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), apart from other agencies, have been alerted to investigate the cause behind the smell, adding that the gas leak has been contained.

A report by Mirror Now suggests that the strong gas smell began spreading from Mahul, which is situated close to RCF’s Chembur plant and then spread to nearby areas like Govandi, Chembur and Wadala. Additionally, the landlines and helplines of the MGL are not reachable, the television channel reported.

Vehicles from the fire department have been dispatched to the sites of the complaints, according to ABP

Majha.

More details are awaited.