It seems thieves in Bihar are on a stealing spree of the most unimaginable things or shall we say stuff that appears far-fetching. Never in our wildest dreams would we have ever imagined that even a road can be stolen. After stealing an 80 feet long bridge, a diesel engine, and a mobile tower worth Rs. 19 lakh, thieves in Bihar have now targeted an oil tanker train. No, they haven’t robbed the entire train. But oil from the moving train. Mind-boggling? Well, you are surely not alone. However, wait until you see the video. Yes, their act has been caught on camera and now the video of the entire incident is making rounds on the internet.

Lately, the state has been making headlines for all the bizarre thefts it has witnessed. And, now a video of thieves stealing oil from a moving train has left the users in shock. The clip was shared by a Twitter user, who revealed that the incident took place in Bihta, which is a town in Bihar’s capital Patna. While sharing the video, the user wrote in the caption, “Bihar: Thieves steal oil from moving train in Bihta to close out 2022 on a high.” The now-viral clip opens with a train moving at a slow speed on a bridge. After a few seconds, some men can be seen walking along with the tanker cars. Each of them can be seen holding buckets that they have kept close to the opening of each tanker’s car. A couple of men can also be seen running in the opposite direction with empty buckets in their hands.

Bihar: Thieves steal oil from moving train in Bihta to close out 2022 on a high. pic.twitter.com/eKBPSp5HPR — KK (@krishnakakani08) December 4, 2022



Reportedly, the train was on its course to a Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) oil depot when the thieves swooped in to fill in their empty buckets with the oil before it reached its destination. Now, apart from sparking a meme fest in the comments section, the video has aggravated many questioning the system. One user commented, “What kind of system do these oil tankers have? How can anyone simply open the oil drain pipe to steal oil? After stealing, if they leave the tap open then the oil spill may result in disaster and the entire tanker will be empty by the time it reaches its destination. Wow, what a system.”

What kind of system these oil tanker have. How can anyone simply open the oil drain pipe to steal oil ?. After stealing if they leave the tap open then the oil spill may result in disaster and entire tanker will be empty by the time it reaches destination. Wow what a system. — SatS (@SATSS_SS) December 5, 2022



Another wrote, “There must be an inside official in the Railway who might be helping. These incidents don’t happen on a daily basis and don’t occur everywhere. If anybody could open a pipe, then not only Bihar but across India thieves would be stealing.”

There must be an inside official in Railway who might be helping. These incidents don't happen on daily basis and don't occur everywhere. If anybody could open pipe, then not only Bihar but across India thieves would be stealing. — Ishan Khan🇮🇳 ईशान ख़ान (@cyber_ishan) December 6, 2022



“Gangs of Wasseypur 4 in making,” read a comment.

Gangs of wasseypur 4 in making — K A S H I (@RogannJosh) December 5, 2022



So far the video has been played around three thousand times and has been widely liked and retweeted.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.