Ganga Saptami 2022: All you need to know about date, time and mahurat

Devotees seek to liberate themselves of their sins through the celebration of this festival

Ganga Saptami is considered to be an auspicious day for Hindus and is celebrated to honour Goddess Ganga. It is believed that Goddess Ganga took rebirth on this occasion. The festival is observed on the ‘saptami’ (seventh day) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakha. Many devotees take bath in the holy river and offer prayers to Goddess Ganga on this day.

How is the day celebrated?

It is believed that getting up early in the morning, bathing in the holy River Ganga and worshipping the river goddess can liberate a person from his sins. Many believe that their financial troubles can be resolved if they please Goddess Ganga on this day.

On Ganga Saptami, the ‘Deepa Dan’ ritual is also performed as it is considered to be auspicious. Ganga is believed to be a ‘devi’ or Goddess in Hindu religion; which is why the devotees worship her with complete dedication and devotion so as to be blessed with happiness and prosperity.

Fairs are also organised near the banks of the Ganga on this occasion. Reciting ‘Ganga Sahasranam Strotram’ and ‘Gayatri Mantra’ is also considered to be auspicious on this occasion. Devotees also float garlands in the river and perform the ‘Ganga Aarti’. The preparation for ‘Ganga Aarti’ is done at different ghats and devotees from all parts of the country participate in the event.

What are the date and the timings?

The Udayatithi of Ganga Saptami is on 8 May this year. Those who want to fast on Ganga Saptami can observe it on 8 May.

Sunrise- 8 May 2022 5:53 am

Sunset- 8 May, 2022 6:53 pm

The Madhyahna Kaal Puja Time 8 May 11:05 am- 1:41 pm

Saptami Tithi Begins -7 May, 2022 2:57 pm

Saptami Tithi Ends- 8 May 2022 5:00 pm

