Ganga Saptami 2020: Coronavirus lockdown mar holy dip for pilgrims in river Ganga: all you need to know about the festival

Ganga Saptami is a Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Ganga. This year Ganga Saptami is being celebrated on Thursday, 30 April.

According to the Hindu calendar, Ganga Saptami falls on the seventh day during Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaisakh, which is April or May in the Gregorian calendar.

Ganga Saptami 2020: date and time

Saptami tithi began on 29 April at 3.12 pm and will end on 30 April 30 at 2.39 pm. Ganga Saptami Madhyahna Muhurat is between 10.57 am and 1.36 pm on 30 April.

Ganga Saptami legend

There are many legends associated with this festival. According to one of them, King Bhagirath, who was the ruler of Kosala kingdom, sought help from the gods to get rid of his past karma. Lord Brahma assured him that Goddess Ganga will be born on Earth to help him. However, it was feared that the surge of Ganga would destroy Earth. So, Brahma suggested that the king request Lord Shiva to release the river from his hair to control the flow. Impressed by Bhagirath’s devotion, Shiva agreed to do so.

How Ganga Saptami is celebrated

Devotees offer prayers and take a holy dip in the River Ganga and perform Ganga aarti on this day. Ganga Saptami is celebrated with fervour, especially at places like Rishikesh, Prayag, Haridwar and Varanasi. However, this year, large scale celebrations would not take place due to the coronavirus lockdown.

It is believed that taking a dip in the river Ganga relieves people of all their sins and ensures fame, happiness and salvation.

