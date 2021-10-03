Polling for Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) begun on Sunday. People are set to elect 44 councillors across 11 wards of the GMC. A total of 162 candidates are in the fray.

This is the first major election after Bhupendra Patel took charge as the chief minister of Gujarat. The BJP has been in power in the civic body, while Aam Aadmi Party is also contesting in the elections. The poll body had earlier postponed the election, originally scheduled in April, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why it is important

The GMC is part of the larger Lok Sabha constituency of Gandhinagar, currently represented by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Although one of the smallest municipal corporations, Gandhinagar city is home to a large number of state government employees and officials, who are among the 2.82 lakh voters living in the 326-sqkm area of the state capital.

So while the BJP would like to harp on development, the Congress has decided to target the incumbent BJP for their COVID-19 mismanagement. In a RTI query filed by the Congress, the death register for Gandhinagar city show only 2,043 people died in calendar year 2019. In 2020, the death figures went up to 4,143 and by 10 May, 2021, a total of 1,109 people had died in the city. Moreover, the Congress is fighting to provide compensation to the kin of COVID victims.

The importance of the poll can also be gauged by the fact that before the declaration of the dates, the Vijay Rupani government had announced it would raise dearness allowance by 11 percent with effect from July 2021, which would be handed out in the September salaries. The move impacted around 9.61 lakh employees and pensioners.