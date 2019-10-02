Gandhi Jayanti 2019 LIVE updates: Amit Shah flags off 'sankalp yatra' in Delhi, lauds Narendra Modi's initiatives against single-use plastic

Gandhi Jayanti 2019 LATEST updates: BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday flagged off the party's main programme for the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, the 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra'. Shah said, "BJP leaders and workers are going to march 150 kilometres to propagate Gandhiji's principles to all the people."
Shah also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives against single-use plastic and the Swach Bharat Abhiyaan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary on Wednesday at 10 am. Modi, who paid tribute to the 'Father of the Nation' at the Raj Ghat in Delhi early on Wednesday morning, will also visit the Sabarmati Aashram in Ahmedabad later in the day, NDTV reported.
The Congress will celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary on Wednesday by organising 'padayatras' across the country, with party leader Rahul Gandhi joining the foot march in the national capital. The party has planned a week-long program that will mark the culmination of the year-long celebrations commemorating Gandhi's memory and it will re-emphasize his values.
The programme will be undertaken by the AICC in Delhi and by the PCCs in their state capitals. It will be followed by district and block Congress committees across the country. In Delhi, the party will be out in full force on Wednesday guided by the Gandhian ideals to take on this government that they term "oppressive".
The celebrations are turning out to be a game of "one-upmanship" between the Congress and the BJP as both are organising foot marches across the country in their bid to "cash in" on his legacy, PTI reported.
While Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will reportedly administer the oath to leaders and workers to "redeem" 'Gandhi, Gandhism and Gandhi's India', the BJP's Gandhi Sankalp Yatra across the country will be flagged off by Home Minister Amit Shah.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat on Wednesday, on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, and later declare the country open defecation-free.
Several events will be organised in the city and other parts of Gujarat on Wednesday as part of the sesquicentennial year of Gandhi's birth anniversary. Modi will arrive at the Ahmedabad airport around 6 pm, and will be greeted by BJP workers at a function organised there by the party's city unit. He will then visit the Sabarmati Ashram to pay tributes to the Father of the Nation, state BJP president Jitu Vaghani said.
From there, he will go to the Sabarmati Riverfront, where he will declare the country open defecation-free (ODF) in the presence of over 20,000 village heads, he said. People associated with Gandhian institutions, high court judges, Padma awardees, students, educationists, and village-level sanitation workers have been invited for the function.
"Modi will also attend the state-level Navratri festival organised at the city's GMDC ground. He will spend some time at the garba ground before leaving for Delhi," Vaghani said.
People visiting Gujarat to attend the 2 October function at Sabarmati Riverfront will be taken to different places associated with Mahatma Gandhi, like the memorial at Dandi, which is associated with the historic salt march led by him in 1930, and the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.
The administration of Navsari district, where Dandi is located, has organised a mega cleanliness drive at the Dandi beach, where Gandhi made salt as part of a civil disobedience movement, known as the 'Salt Satyagrah'.
Around 1,500 people are likely to join the drive to clean Dandi beach, Navsari collector Ardra Agarwal said. At the Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad, the day will begin with a 'sarvadharm prarthana' (all faith prayer) to be held around 8.30 am.
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/cjhtAVgaZt
— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2019
Around 900 students from primary schools across the state will gather at the Sabarmati Ashram and some of them will share their views on Gandhi's teachings of non-violence. The ashram trust said these children are among the 30,000 students from government primary schools who are being taught a lesson in non-violence by facilitators trained at the Sabarmati Ashram.
Students will speak on topics like 'Gandhi and non- violence', and 'Gandhi and cleanliness', the trust's director Atul Pandya said.
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will spend the morning in Porbandar, the birth place of Mahatma Gandhi, and will dedicate to the city a riverfront constructed on the Asmavati river at a cost of Rs 44 crore.
He will also attend a prayer meet at Kirti Mandir, the ancestral house of the Gandhi family where Mahatma Gandhi was born on 2 October, 1869. Rupani will also take part in a cleanliness drive in the city which will be attended by a large number of people.
Updated Date: Oct 02, 2019 10:44:52 IST
Highlights
Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi saying that non-violence is the only way to defeat "oppression, bigotry, and hate".
Amit Shah flags off 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' in Delhi
BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday flagged off the party's main programme for the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, the 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra'. Shah said, "BJP leaders and workers are going to march 150 kilometres to propagate Gandhiji's principles to all the people."
Shah also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives against single-use plastic and the Swach Bharat Abhiyaan.
PM to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri in Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who went to the Parliament after visiting Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat on Wednesday morning, will pay floral tributes to both leaders in the Parliament. On Wednesday evening, he will fly to Ahmedabad and visit Sabarmati Ashram.
Narendra Modi to address the nation at 10 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary on Wednesday at 10 am. Modi, who paid tribute to the 'Father of the Nation' at the Raj Ghat in Delhi early on Wednesday morning, will also visit the Sabarmati Aashram in Ahmedabad later in the day, NDTV reported.
JP Nadda, Prakash Javadekar to join Gandhi Sankalp Yatra in Delhi
BJP working president JP Nadda will join the BJP's flagship programme on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra', at Chand Vatika near Khaira village while Union minister Prakash Javadekar will join in at Chuna Bhatti area of Kirti Nagar.
All Delhi MPs and senior BJP leaders will join this 'yatra' at different points across Delhi.
Priyanka Gandhi to participate in march in Lucknow
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, is likely to participate in the foot march or padayatra in Lucknow to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday.
Amit Shah to flag off 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' today
BJP president Amit Shah will flag off the party's nationwide "Gandhi Sankalp Yatra" on Wednesday, with its leaders, including Union ministers, scheduled to start the four-month drive from different parts of the country.
The party said Shah will address a meeting in Shalimar Bagh in the national capital before launching the yatra that aims to propagate ideals of the Father of the Nation, including cleanliness, simplicity, use of Khadi and non-violence.
Congress leaders to assemble at 9.30 for padayatra in Delhi
Senior Congress leaders and workers will assemble at 9.30 am at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee office at DDU Marg and will then walk towards Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi with his favourite 'bhajan' 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram'.
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will thereafter administer the oath to leaders and workers to redeem 'Gandhi, Gandhism and Gandhi's India'. Rahul Gandhi will join the 'padayatra' in Delhi.
Will continue working hard to realise Mahatma Gandhi's dreams: Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of the revered freedom fighter's 150th birth anniversary on Wednesday.
KC Venugopal says Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy still relevant in 'strife-torn' world
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, "In a strife-torn world, Gandhiji and his philosophy is more relevant than ever today." He said as the ideological anchor of the country, "Mahatma Gandhi's legacy of non-violence, co-existence, compassion, truth, environmental sustainability, and economic self-reliance have not only shaped our nationhood, but those of many across the world".
Venugopal said that though it took them more than 50 years, some political parties and disparate ideological proponents seem to have realized the importance of Gandhi, his philosophies and teachings today.
Gandhi Jayanti celebrations turning into 'one-upmanship' game between BJP and Congress
The celebrations are turning out to be a game of "one-upmanship" between the Congress and the BJP as both are organising foot marches across the country in their bid to "cash in" on his legacy, PTI reported.
While Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will reportedly administer the oath to leaders and workers to "redeem" 'Gandhi, Gandhism and Gandhi's India', the BJP's Gandhi Sankalp Yatra across the country will be flagged off by Home Minister Amit Shah.
Congress to organise rallies today to 'redeem' Gandhism
The Congress will celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary on Wednesday by organising 'padayatras' across the country, with party leader Rahul Gandhi joining the foot march in the national capital. The party has planned a week-long program that will mark the culmination of the year-long celebrations commemorating Gandhi's memory and it will re-emphasize his values.
Narendra Modi to declare India 'open defecation free' today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Sabarmati Ashram here on Wednesday, on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, and later declare the country open defecation-free. Several events will be organised in the city and other parts of Gujarat as part of the sesquicentennial year of Gandhi's birth anniversary.
Lal Bahadur Shastri's son pays tribute to father at Vijay Ghat
Anil Shastri, son of the second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on Wednesday morning paid tribute to his father at Vijay Ghat.
Leaders pay tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri on occasion of jayanti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, and former prime minister Manmohan Singh also paid tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri, the second prime minister of India.
Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, JP Nadda visit Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, and BJP working president JP Nadda, early on Wednesday morning, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat in Delhi on the occasion of the national leader's 150th birth anniversary.
Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on 150th birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary on Wednesday, paid tribute to the 'Father of the Nation' at Raj Ghat in Delhi.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
10:44 (IST)
Rajnath Singh takes pledge for cleanliness at Gandhi Jayanti event in Delhi
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh administered a cleanliness oath to people at an event organised in the Delhi Cantonment on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday.
10:39 (IST)
Gandhiji's satyagraha brought the British to their knees: Amit Shah
BJP President Amit Shah, who inaugurated the 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' in Delhi on Wednesday, said, "Gandhiji's satyagraha movement brought the British to their knees. He showed the path of truth and non-violence to the world."
10:22 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi saying that non-violence is the only way to defeat "oppression, bigotry, and hate".
10:19 (IST)
Amit Shah flags off 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' in Delhi
BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday flagged off the party's main programme for the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, the 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra'. Shah said, "BJP leaders and workers are going to march 150 kilometres to propagate Gandhiji's principles to all the people."
Shah also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives against single-use plastic and the Swach Bharat Abhiyaan.
10:07 (IST)
Narendra Modi accompanied by Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia at Vijay Ghat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who paid tribute to India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 145th birth anniversary on Wednesday, was also accompanied by Delhi chief minister and deputy chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.
09:58 (IST)
PM to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri in Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who went to the Parliament after visiting Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat on Wednesday morning, will pay floral tributes to both leaders in the Parliament. On Wednesday evening, he will fly to Ahmedabad and visit Sabarmati Ashram.
09:45 (IST)
Narendra Modi to address the nation at 10 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary on Wednesday at 10 am. Modi, who paid tribute to the 'Father of the Nation' at the Raj Ghat in Delhi early on Wednesday morning, will also visit the Sabarmati Aashram in Ahmedabad later in the day, NDTV reported.
09:31 (IST)
JP Nadda, Prakash Javadekar to join Gandhi Sankalp Yatra in Delhi
BJP working president JP Nadda will join the BJP's flagship programme on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra', at Chand Vatika near Khaira village while Union minister Prakash Javadekar will join in at Chuna Bhatti area of Kirti Nagar.
All Delhi MPs and senior BJP leaders will join this 'yatra' at different points across Delhi.
09:24 (IST)
20,000 village heads to attend event at Sabarmati Ashram
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, will go to the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.
At the riverfront, he will reportedly declare the country open defecation-free (ODF) in the presence of over 20,000 village heads. People associated with Gandhian institutions, high court judges, Padma awardees, students, educationists, and village-level sanitation workers have been invited for the function.
09:14 (IST)
Priyanka Gandhi to participate in march in Lucknow
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, is likely to participate in the foot march or padayatra in Lucknow to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday.
09:11 (IST)
Amit Shah to flag off 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' today
BJP president Amit Shah will flag off the party's nationwide "Gandhi Sankalp Yatra" on Wednesday, with its leaders, including Union ministers, scheduled to start the four-month drive from different parts of the country.
The party said Shah will address a meeting in Shalimar Bagh in the national capital before launching the yatra that aims to propagate ideals of the Father of the Nation, including cleanliness, simplicity, use of Khadi and non-violence.
09:06 (IST)
Congress leaders to assemble at 9.30 for padayatra in Delhi
Senior Congress leaders and workers will assemble at 9.30 am at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee office at DDU Marg and will then walk towards Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi with his favourite 'bhajan' 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram'.
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will thereafter administer the oath to leaders and workers to redeem 'Gandhi, Gandhism and Gandhi's India'. Rahul Gandhi will join the 'padayatra' in Delhi.
08:51 (IST)
Will continue working hard to realise Mahatma Gandhi's dreams: Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of the revered freedom fighter's 150th birth anniversary on Wednesday.
08:43 (IST)
KC Venugopal says Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy still relevant in 'strife-torn' world
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, "In a strife-torn world, Gandhiji and his philosophy is more relevant than ever today." He said as the ideological anchor of the country, "Mahatma Gandhi's legacy of non-violence, co-existence, compassion, truth, environmental sustainability, and economic self-reliance have not only shaped our nationhood, but those of many across the world".
Venugopal said that though it took them more than 50 years, some political parties and disparate ideological proponents seem to have realized the importance of Gandhi, his philosophies and teachings today.
08:33 (IST)
Gandhi Jayanti celebrations turning into 'one-upmanship' game between BJP and Congress
The celebrations are turning out to be a game of "one-upmanship" between the Congress and the BJP as both are organising foot marches across the country in their bid to "cash in" on his legacy, PTI reported.
While Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will reportedly administer the oath to leaders and workers to "redeem" 'Gandhi, Gandhism and Gandhi's India', the BJP's Gandhi Sankalp Yatra across the country will be flagged off by Home Minister Amit Shah.
08:29 (IST)
Congress to organise rallies today to 'redeem' Gandhism
The Congress will celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary on Wednesday by organising 'padayatras' across the country, with party leader Rahul Gandhi joining the foot march in the national capital. The party has planned a week-long program that will mark the culmination of the year-long celebrations commemorating Gandhi's memory and it will re-emphasize his values.
08:26 (IST)
Narendra Modi to declare India 'open defecation free' today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Sabarmati Ashram here on Wednesday, on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, and later declare the country open defecation-free. Several events will be organised in the city and other parts of Gujarat as part of the sesquicentennial year of Gandhi's birth anniversary.
08:17 (IST)
Lal Bahadur Shastri's son pays tribute to father at Vijay Ghat
Anil Shastri, son of the second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on Wednesday morning paid tribute to his father at Vijay Ghat.
08:14 (IST)
Leaders pay tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri on occasion of jayanti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, and former prime minister Manmohan Singh also paid tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri, the second prime minister of India.
08:02 (IST)
Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, JP Nadda visit Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, and BJP working president JP Nadda, early on Wednesday morning, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat in Delhi on the occasion of the national leader's 150th birth anniversary.
07:59 (IST)
Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on 150th birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary on Wednesday, paid tribute to the 'Father of the Nation' at Raj Ghat in Delhi.