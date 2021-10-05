Gadkari lays foundation stone of 12 national highway projects in Nashik worth over Rs 1,600 crore

The minister said that in the next two-and-a-half-years, the journey from Nasik to Mumbai would be completed in just two hours

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday announced his ministry will spend Rs 5,000 crore within the next two-and-a-half years to upgrade the Nashik-Mumbai national highway.

Gadkari was addressing a gathering in Nashik after foundation stone laying ceremony of 206-km long 12 National Highway projects worth Rs 1,678 crore in Nashik, Maharashtra.

The minister also mentioned that the Greenfield Expressway project from Surat-Nashik-Ahmednagar-Solapur to Chennai has been approved by the Union Ministry of Roads, Transport and Highways under Project Phase-1 to India.

Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil appreciated the continuous works of Gadkari. “The country is witnessing a holistic approach to development through the efforts of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari,” he added.

Surat-Nashik-Ahmednagar-Solapur to Chennai Greenfield Expressway Project

This is an access control route and after completion of the project the distance between Surat to Solapur will be reduced to 95 km and the distance to travel from Surat to Chennai will be reduced to about 200 km. The project is expected to be completed in three years.

Pimprisado to Gonde road to have six lanes

The distance from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Gonde is 20 km. After the six lanes, Nashik residents will travel to Mumbai by a six-lanes road. The estimated cost will be Rs 600 crore. It includes 10 underpasses, three robes and a service road. The project will provide fast and secure connectivity to Mumbai. It will save valuable time and fuel.

Nashik Road to Dwarka Chowk will be elevated corridor

Nashik Road to Dwarka Chowk is a part of Nashik-Pune (R.M. No. 50) and recently has been included in the Bharatmala project. Due to this project, the traffic congestion at Vdarka Chowk will be eliminated and the journey from Nashik Road to Dwarka will be done in half the time. With the resolution of traffic congestion at Dwarka Chowk, the series of accidents will be broken and the journey will be pleasant, safe and easy.