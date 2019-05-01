Sponsored by

Naxal attack in Gadchiroli LIVE Updates: 15 C-60 commandos, driver killed in blast; Narendra Modi strongly condemns blast

India FP Staff May 01, 2019 15:12:39 IST
  • 15:12 (IST)

    Sudhir Mungantiwar says police needs to give more information

    "Our jawans were martyred. It is only when police gives us more information that we will be able to comment on the security measures," Maharashtra finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar told CNN-News18.

  • 15:06 (IST)

    MHA in constant touch with state administration: Rajnath Singh

  • 15:05 (IST)

    We will fight this menace with stronger efforts: Devendra Fadnavis

  • 14:53 (IST)

    Narendra Modi strongly condemns attack

Maharashtra: Fifteen C-60 commandos and a driver were killed after the vehicle in which they were travelling was blown up by Naxals in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, according to several media reports.

The incident occurred on the Kurkheda-Korchi road.

An exchange of fire is currently underway between police and Naxals at the site of the blast.

The attack came soon after 27 machines and vehicles were set ablaze by Naxals at a road construction site in Gadchiroli district. Reports said  road construction and repair work was taking place for which JCB machine and cement laden trucks were parked on the roadside. The Naxals targetted the vehicles and construction machines, torching them besides also attacking a coal tar plant in the Dadapur area. The authorities are said to have incurred losses amounting to about Rs 1 crore.

"A group of Maoists gathered around 3.30 am at Dadapur where the construction of a national highway has been going on since the last few months," Shailesh Balkawade, Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli said.

The incident came weeks after an IED blast near a polling booth in Gadchiroli on 11 April, during the first phase of the national election. No one was injured in the incident. On 11 April, an encounter broke out between CRPF personnel and Naxals in Gadchiroli. In January 2019, Naxals set ablaze vehicles in the villages of Kurkheda, Korchi and Potegaon in Maharashtra. Further details are awaited.

Updated Date: May 01, 2019 15:12:39 IST

