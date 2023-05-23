G20: Trade and Investment Working Group to meet in Bengaluru today
The aim of India's G20 Presidency is to build a shared understanding of the challenges faced in accelerating global trade and investment, and leveraging existing opportunities to make growth inclusive and transparent.
The second Trade and Investment Working Group meeting will begin in Bengaluru on Tuesday under India’s G20 Presidency.
Over 100 delegates from G20 member countries, invitee countries, regional groupings and international organizations will deliberate on reforming the multilateral trading system, integrating the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in global trade, making trade work for growth and prosperity and efficient logistics for trade during this three-day meeting.
According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, a seminar on trade and technology will be organized on the first day. Themes, such as technology reshaping trade and the role of technology in driving inclusive growth will be deliberated in two-panel discussions, featuring domain experts, academicians and practitioners.
Related Articles
The seminar will be followed by a guided city tour, a cultural program and Gala Dinner for the G20 delegates.
The subject of World Trade Organization (WTO) Reform, which is one of the priorities pursued by the Indian Presidency will be taken up for discussion in a technical session on May 24, 2023.
On the second and third days, presentations will be made on the deliverables related to the digitalization of paper documents, such as Bills of Lading and Certificate of Origin that are critical for cross-border trade, and on developing an action plan to create Meta Information Portal for MSMEs, a framework for mapping GVCs, a compendium of best practices on Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs) and on G20 Regulatory Dialogue.
These deliverables have emerged from deliberations that took place during the first meeting held in Mumbai in March.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
G20 meet in Srinagar: How a possible 26/11-type terror attack was exposed
The third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting begins in Kashmir’s Srinagar Monday amid a tight security blanket. There have been reports of a plot to carry out a 26/11-type attack and terror threat to schools. The itinerary of foreign delegates has been altered with a visit to Gulmarg cancelled
Pakistan FM Bilawal visits PoK as India decks up to hold G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in J-K
The third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting is scheduled to take place in Srinagar under India's presidency from May 22-24. Time and again Pakistan has shown strong discontent at New Delhi's intention to convene the G20 Tourism Working Group conference in Kashmir.
Australia will establish new Consulate General in Bengaluru, says PM Albanese
Australian PM said that this will help in connecting the country's businesses to India's booming digital and innovation ecosystem.