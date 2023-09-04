G20 Summit: These Delhi Metro Station gates will remain closed from Sept 8-10

As the countdown for the high-profile G20 Summit begins, the Delhi Police metro unit has ordered the closure of some metro gates that open towards the VVIP route and venue of the Summit from September 9 to 10.

‘In order to maintain foolproof security arrangements during the G20 Summit, scheduled to be held in Delhi from September 9 to 10, the Delhi Police metro unit asked the Chief Security Commissioner to close some metro station gates that open towards the VVIPS Route/venue of Summit/Place, from September 8 to 10’, ANI tweeted.

Which metro stations are closed for G20 Summit?

The nearest station to the G20 venue, the Supreme Court station, will remain completely shut.

Dhula Kuan, Khan Market, Janpath, Supreme Court and Bhikaji Cama Place metro stations have been listed as the sensitive places by the Delhi Metro Police.

The two-day G-20 summit beginning September 9 is drawing leaders and delegates from 40 countries, including the 20 member states.

Earlier, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said on Sunday that ‘Tourist smart cards’ will be sold through dedicated counters at 36 Delhi Metro stations from September 4-13 in view of the G20 Summit.

As per a senior official, the tourist smart cards are available on regular days too but, anticipating increased passenger footfall for the G20 Summit, dedicated counters have been opened to sell these cards for a period of 10 days from Monday, a senior official said.

Delhi Police, which started its preparations for the G20 Summit in earnest a few months ago, has been training personnel who are to be deployed at various locations ahead of and during the big-ticket summit.