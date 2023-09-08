G20 Summit: Looking forward to three bilateral meetings at my residence this evening, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with the world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold three bilateral meetings at his residence in New Delhi Friday evening. He will be holding one-on-one talks with US President Joe Biden, Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina who are arriving in the national capital for the G20 Summit.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi said, “The meetings will give an opportunity to review India’s bilateral ties with these nations and further strengthen developmental cooperation.”
This evening, I look forward to three bilateral meetings at my residence.
I will be meeting Mauritius PM @KumarJugnauth, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and @POTUS @JoeBiden.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2023
PM Modi is set to hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with the world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, ANI quoted sources as saying.
The G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held on 9-10 September the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex, also known as Bharat Mandapam, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.
PM Modi bilateral meet scheduled during G20 Summit
On 9 September, in addition to the G20 Summit, the Indian Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy.
On 10 September, PM Modi will hold a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.
He will do a pull-aside meeting with Canada and bilateral meetings with Comoros, Turkiye, UAE, South Korea, EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria, the sources said.
What is G20?
The Group of Twenty, or G20, is a forum for international economic cooperation that plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture as well as governance on all major international economic issues.
The G20 members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.
G20 members
G20 comprises 19 countries and the European Union. The member countries are:
1 - Argentina
2 - Australia
3 - Brazil
4 - Canada
5 - China
6 - France
7 - Germany
8 - India
9 - Indonesia
10- Italy
11- Japan
12- Republic of Korea
13- Mexico
14- Russia
15- Saudi Arabia
16- South Africa
17- Turkey
18- United Kingdom
19- United States
Who are invited to Delhi for G20 Summit 2023?
In addition to the member countries, each year, the G20 president invites guest countries to participate in the G20 meetings and the Summit.
For G20 Summit 2023, India has invited Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and UAE as guest countries during its presidency.
G20 Summit 2023 theme
According to the official G20 website, the theme for this year is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — One Earth, One Family, One Future”. It is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad.
“Essentially, the theme affirms the value of all life – human, animal, plant, and microorganisms – and their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe,” it adds.
With inputs from agencies
