G20 Summit: Looking forward to three bilateral meetings at my residence this evening, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold three bilateral meetings at his residence in New Delhi Friday evening. He will be holding one-on-one talks with US President Joe Biden, Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina who are arriving in the national capital for the G20 Summit.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi said, “The meetings will give an opportunity to review India’s bilateral ties with these nations and further strengthen developmental cooperation.”

PM Modi is set to hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with the world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, ANI quoted sources as saying.

The G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held on 9-10 September the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex, also known as Bharat Mandapam, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

PM Modi bilateral meet scheduled during G20 Summit

On 9 September, in addition to the G20 Summit, the Indian Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy.

On 10 September, PM Modi will hold a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

He will do a pull-aside meeting with Canada and bilateral meetings with Comoros, Turkiye, UAE, South Korea, EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria, the sources said.

What is G20?

The Group of Twenty, or G20, is a forum for international economic cooperation that plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture as well as governance on all major international economic issues.

The G20 members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

G20 members

G20 comprises 19 countries and the European Union. The member countries are:

1 - Argentina

2 - Australia

3 - Brazil

4 - Canada

5 - China

6 - France

7 - Germany

8 - India

9 - Indonesia

10- Italy

11- Japan

12- Republic of Korea

13- Mexico

14- Russia

15- Saudi Arabia

16- South Africa

17- Turkey

18- United Kingdom

19- United States

Who are invited to Delhi for G20 Summit 2023?

In addition to the member countries, each year, the G20 president invites guest countries to participate in the G20 meetings and the Summit.

For G20 Summit 2023, India has invited Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and UAE as guest countries during its presidency.

G20 Summit 2023 theme

According to the official G20 website, the theme for this year is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — One Earth, One Family, One Future”. It is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad.

“Essentially, the theme affirms the value of all life – human, animal, plant, and microorganisms – and their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe,” it adds.

With inputs from agencies