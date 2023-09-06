G20 Summit: Delhi Metro services to start at 4 am from 8 to 10 September

Delhi Metro services will start from 4 am from terminal stations on all lines from 8 to 10 September, 2023. The decision has been taken by DMRC for the convenience of commuters during the crucial G20 Summit.

In a notification released on Wednesday, DMRC said the decision to begin Delhi metro services early has been taken “to facilitate the general public, police personnel and staff from other assisting agencies deployed to maintain security, law and order, traffic arrangements etc. for the upcoming G20 Summit to be held in Delhi on 9 and 10 September, 2023.”

“The (metro) trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the Lines till 06:00 AM. After 06:00 AM, Metro trains will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day on all Lines,” the notification read.

Delhi metro stations closed for general public for G20

There has been a lot of doubt among travellers as to which metro stations would be closed during the G20 Summit in the national capital. The DMRC said, “All metro stations will remain open for the general public during this period (8th to 10th September) except Supreme Court Metro Station where no boarding/deboarding of passengers will be allowed on 9 and 10 September, 2023, due to security constraints.”

‘Entry/exit at some Delhi metro stations may be regulated’

The DMRC further said there might be a possibility that entry/exit at some stations may be regulated for a brief period in New Delhi district as and when directed by the security agencies on 9 and 10 September to facilitate the movement of VVIP delegations.

Delhi Metro parking during G20 Summit

DMRC said parking at all Delhi Metro stations will continue to remain available as usual except three Metro stations falling in New Delhi district – Supreme Court, Patel Chowk and Rama Krishna Ashram Marg.

Parking at these three stations will remain closed from 4 am of 8 September, 2023, till midnight of 11 September.

Delhi Metro’s appeal to passengers

The Delhi Metro has appealed to its passengers to “extend all possible cooperation in smooth running of the Metro services and follow the instructions of station staff and guidelines issued by the authorities from time to time without falling prey to rumors.”