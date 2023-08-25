Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued an advisory for residents to follow on the days of the key G20 Summit that will be held in the national capital in September.

The police have advised people to to use the metro for commuting during the two days of the G20 Summit since bus movement will be restricted in Lutyens’ Delhi where the venues of the summit are located.

The restrictions will be put into place on the night of September 7 and will be in force till September 10.

Addressing a press conference, Special Commissioner of Police, Traffic, SS Yadav said a virtual helpdesk will be launched on the Delhi Police website that will list out available transport facilities and nearby medical facilities.

Aalap Patel, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, New Delhi, said people living in Lutyens’ Delhi or tourists with hotel bookings there will be allowed to commute through auto rickshaws and taxis.

“People coming from Delhi Airport to Lutyens’ Delhi will only be allowed entry after proper verification of ID cards,” he said.

Officials said that intestate buses will be allowed to enter Delhi but not allowed to terminate at the Inter-state Bus Terminals.

“For ambulance assist service, people can call 6828400604. The service will be launched from the night of September 7,” Patel said.

With inputs from PTI