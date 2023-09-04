G20 Summit: 35 fire tenders, 500 personnel deployed; high-voltage water pumping machines readied to avoid waterlogging

India’s capital New Delhi is leaving no stone unturned for the smooth conduct of the G20 Leaders’ Summit scheduled to be held on 9 and 10 September at a newly built international convention and exhibition centre – Bharat Mandapam – at Pragati Maidan.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Monday said 35 fire tenders and 500 personnel will be deployed to combat any fire-related situation during the Summit.

Rains will not dampen G20 Summit

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg in an interview to PTI video said four special high-voltage water pumping machines have been procured to avoid any waterlogging in the Rajghat area if it rains.

“Every department is preparing for the upcoming G20 meet. DFS is considered one of the most prominent departments, and the department has prepared itself to tackle any fire incident that may take place,” Garg said.

DFS’ action plan for G20

Sharing about the action plan, Garg said they have divided the summit area into three prominent parts for deployment.

“First will be the meeting venue Bharat Mandapam, where all the delegates will gather for the meeting. The second area is where all dignitaries will stay (mostly all the prominent hotels of the city). And the third part includes the tourists’ places where all dignitaries will visit,” the senior official said.

“During the G20 Summit, all the holidays of the employees have been cancelled and they will be ready with advance and new equipment. We have chalked out a proper plan so that we will also provide immediate help and respond to routine calls as well. We almost receive 100 fire calls in a day, we will manage them as well,” he added.

The DFS had been conducting mock drills by the crew who are part of the assignment for a better understanding of how they will immediately take charge of any condition.

There will be six to seven members in every unit. “Units will be deployed at key locations and they will be prepared for any situation. From Delhi airport to every important location, we have also decided that these units will not be carrying out any bird rescue exercise,” he added.

With inputs from PTI