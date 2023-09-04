India

G20 Summit: 35 fire tenders, 500 personnel deployed; high-voltage water pumping machines readied to avoid waterlogging

All the holidays of the employees of Delhi Fire Service have been cancelled during the G20 Summit. They will be ready with advance and new equipment

FP Staff Last Updated:September 04, 2023 19:02:28 IST
G20 Summit: 35 fire tenders, 500 personnel deployed; high-voltage water pumping machines readied to avoid waterlogging

Source: Reuters

India’s capital New Delhi is leaving no stone unturned for the smooth conduct of the G20 Leaders’ Summit scheduled to be held on 9 and 10 September at a newly built international convention and exhibition centre – Bharat Mandapam – at Pragati Maidan.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Monday said 35 fire tenders and 500 personnel will be deployed to combat any fire-related situation during the Summit.

Rains will not dampen G20 Summit

Related Articles

G20

G20 Summit: 3 private hospitals among 8 medical facilities put on 'high alert'

G20

G20 Summit: Bus movement to be restricted, police advice residents to use metro in Lutyens' Delhi

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg in an interview to PTI video said four special high-voltage water pumping machines have been procured to avoid any waterlogging in the Rajghat area if it rains.

“Every department is preparing for the upcoming G20 meet. DFS is considered one of the most prominent departments, and the department has prepared itself to tackle any fire incident that may take place,” Garg said.

DFS’ action plan for G20

Sharing about the action plan, Garg said they have divided the summit area into three prominent parts for deployment.

“First will be the meeting venue Bharat Mandapam, where all the delegates will gather for the meeting. The second area is where all dignitaries will stay (mostly all the prominent hotels of the city). And the third part includes the tourists’ places where all dignitaries will visit,” the senior official said.

“During the G20 Summit, all the holidays of the employees have been cancelled and they will be ready with advance and new equipment. We have chalked out a proper plan so that we will also provide immediate help and respond to routine calls as well. We almost receive 100 fire calls in a day, we will manage them as well,” he added.

The DFS had been conducting mock drills by the crew who are part of the assignment for a better understanding of how they will immediately take charge of any condition.

There will be six to seven members in every unit. “Units will be deployed at key locations and they will be prepared for any situation. From Delhi airport to every important location, we have also decided that these units will not be carrying out any bird rescue exercise,” he added.

With inputs from PTI

Published on: September 04, 2023 19:02:28 IST

TAGS:

also read

Delhi Police recommends public holiday on Sep 8-10 for G20 Summit
India

Delhi Police recommends public holiday on Sep 8-10 for G20 Summit

Closure of a few metro stations like the Supreme Court and Central Secretariat is also on the cards due to security reasons, police said, adding that heavy vehicles, excluding those involved in essential services, may not be allowed to enter the city from September 8 to 10

President Biden to visit India from 7-10 September to attend G-20 Summit
World

President Biden to visit India from 7-10 September to attend G-20 Summit

US President Joe Biden will embark on a four-day trip to India starting 7 September to attend the G-20 Leaders' Summit during which he will discuss with other leaders a range of global issues, including the Ukraine conflict, the White House announced on Tuesday

Delhi's green makeover: 2.5 lakh potted plants to adorn streets during G-20 Summit
India

Delhi's green makeover: 2.5 lakh potted plants to adorn streets during G-20 Summit

The Delhi government had set a target of planting 52 lakh saplings and shrubs in the financial year 2023-24 to enhance the national capital's green cover.