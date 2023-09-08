G20 Summit 2023: Those living near Hindon airport ordered to avoid terrace during movement of delegates
G20 Leaders' Summit will be held on 9-10 September the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex, also known as Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan
Residents near Hindon airport have been asked to avoid going to terraces during the G20 Summit. Also, police personnel have been deployed on rooftops of high-rise near the terminal during the movement of delegates, DCP (Trans Hindon) Shubham Patel said.
A thousand personnel from the civil and the traffic police have been deployed to look after the security of foreign delegates from Hindon airport to the border with Delhi, where the G20 Summit will be held, DCP Patel told PTI.
The entry as well as movement of heavy vehicles have been restricted to enter Delhi since Thursday evening. The restriction will remain into effect till end of the Summit.
However, light motor vehicles have been allowed to ply towards Delhi during the movement of the delegates from Ghaziabad to the national capital. All heavy vehicles will move towards Delhi via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and National Highway 9, the senior police officer said.
In case of emergency, commuters may seek the help of traffic police personnel. Notices have been issued to locals not to flout orders, Patel added.
The summit is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.
