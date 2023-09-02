G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Police holds full dress rehearsals; traffic to be affected
The rehearsal have been scheduled for 8.30 am to 12 pm, 4.30 pm to 6 pm, and 7 pm to 11 pm. The Commuters have been strongly advised to use metro services to avoid traffic snarls
As the national capital gears up for the upcoming G20 event, the Delhi Police has put in place a slew of restrictions to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the region.
The rehearsals have been scheduled for 8.30 am to 12 pm, 4.30 pm to 6 pm, and 7 pm to 11 pm. Commuters have been strongly advised to use metro services to avoid traffic snarls.
During the carcade rehearsals, traffic restrictions will be enforced at key locations across the national capital: Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg, Sardar Patel MargKautilya Marg, Gol Methi roundabout, Mansingh Road roundabout, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road, Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Bhairon Marg-Ring Road, Satya Marg/Shantipath round about, JanpathKartavyapath, Barakhamba Road red light, Tolstoy Marg, and Vivekanand Marg, etc.
Restrictions on public transportation during the G-20 Summit in Delhi
During the G20 summit there will be disruptions in the public transport system across the national capital. Certain routes may be modified or temporarily submitted from 7-11 September 2023.
While Airport, Railway, Metro services,City Buses, and TSR/Taxis are expected to be functional as usual,the services of the railways, airways, interstate buses, city buses, and TSR/Taxis may be affected or curtailed.
How long are the anticipated traffic regulations expected to last during the G-20 Summit in Delhi?
The disruption in traffic is expected to affect the Delhi from 7-11 September 2023. However, the duration of traffic regulations might vary on Summit’s schedule, security and several other factors.
Traffic regulations are generally expected to last for the duration of the G-20 Summit or as long as necessary to ensure the safety and convenience of the general public.