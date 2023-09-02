G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Police holds full dress rehearsals; traffic to be affected

As the national capital gears up for the upcoming G20 event, the Delhi Police has put in place a slew of restrictions to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the region.

The rehearsals have been scheduled for 8.30 am to 12 pm, 4.30 pm to 6 pm, and 7 pm to 11 pm. Commuters have been strongly advised to use metro services to avoid traffic snarls.

During the carcade rehearsals, traffic restrictions will be enforced at key locations across the national capital: Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg, Sardar Patel MargKautilya Marg, Gol Methi roundabout, Mansingh Road roundabout, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road, Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Bhairon Marg-Ring Road, Satya Marg/Shantipath round about, JanpathKartavyapath, Barakhamba Road red light, Tolstoy Marg, and Vivekanand Marg, etc.

Restrictions on public transportation during the G-20 Summit in Delhi

During the G20 summit there will be disruptions in the public transport system across the national capital. Certain routes may be modified or temporarily submitted from 7-11 September 2023.

While Airport, Railway, Metro services,City Buses, and TSR/Taxis are expected to be functional as usual,the services of the railways, airways, interstate buses, city buses, and TSR/Taxis may be affected or curtailed.

How long are the anticipated traffic regulations expected to last during the G-20 Summit in Delhi?

The disruption in traffic is expected to affect the Delhi from 7-11 September 2023. However, the duration of traffic regulations might vary on Summit’s schedule, security and several other factors.

Traffic regulations are generally expected to last for the duration of the G-20 Summit or as long as necessary to ensure the safety and convenience of the general public.