India is slowly becoming a place for rising startups as more and more people nowadays are engaging themselves in starting their own businesses. With that said, besides regular business ideas, people are also trying different unique ideas to lure customers and earn profits.
The same was witnessed at the recently organised India International Trade Fair 2022 at New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan where people from all walks of life came forward to showcase their different innovations. Among the different businesses at the trade fair, one that has already grabbed the attention of the internet is a Funeral Service Management company.
Yes, you have heard it right. The concept which is quite common in foreign countries is now being initiated in India as well. Thanks to the business idea. The Mumbai-based company titled ‘Sukhant Funeral Management Private Limited’ promises to provide all the required services for successfully carrying out a funeral.
Advertising for the same, the setup at the trade fair also displays a very attractive ‘bier’ translating to ‘Arthi’ in the Hindi language.
In the meantime, pictures of the same have been also shared widely on social media and have similarly caught the attention of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan who shared a picture of the stall further adding a question in the caption.
ऐसे ‘स्टार्टअप’ की ज़रूरत क्यों पड़ी होगी ? pic.twitter.com/UekzjZ5o7b
— Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) November 20, 2022
His caption thus read, “Why would there be a need for such a ‘startup’?”
People also took to the comment section and shared their reactions. While some came out in support of the idea, some also made comparisons with foreign countries. One wrote, “Once upon a time someone from my family had said that in the future, hired people will come in the last journey… and their words seem to be true. But this is a very surprising thing. Where is our society going towards”, while another person wrote, “There are more than 1000 companies in America in this business since decades.”
Check some reactions:
This is for people who have grown up in a nuclear family, are into transferable job, by nature r introvert(not many friends). I've seen people facing difficulties in cremating their dead elderlies because of their situation (everything except money). In village its different
— Sapan Singh (@sap_rulez) November 21, 2022
एक समय मेरे परिवार के ही किसी व्यक्ति में कहा था कि .. भविष्य मेंअंतिम यात्रा में किराये के लोग आएंगे …और उनकी बात सच होती दिखाई पड़ रही ..लेकिन यह बहुत ही चकित कर देने वाली बात है ..हमारा समाज किस ओर जा रहा है ..
— Ranjana (@Ranjana15353174) November 20, 2022
America में भी है funeral companies
यहाँ के लिए नया होगा, इसलिए लोगों को आश्चर्य लग रहा है
— ASAN (@Atulsingh_asan) November 20, 2022
लोग अकेले होते जा रहे हैं। सब इंतजाम करना अकेले बचे के बस कहां होता है। साथ चलने वाले चार लोग मुश्किल हो रहे हैं। हर सहूलियत की लालसा में छोटे होते परिवार और रोजगार के लिए हो रहा पलायन भी एक कारण है।
— VAISHALI SAHU (@vs_gangotri) November 21, 2022
अब तक यह स्टार्टअप 5000+ अंतिम संस्कार करवा चुकी है । विचारणीय विषय
— वासुदेव शर्मा भारद्वाज (@VASU4BJP) November 20, 2022
In western world it was there since ages..we are on our way to be a economy driven by professionals. These days the children leaving far from their parents due to their professional commitments. So when the time comes it’s hard to manage everything just by themselves.
— universal.brotherhood (@unibrother80) November 20, 2022
So far, this post has grabbed thousands of likes and tons of comments.
