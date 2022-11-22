India

Funeral service startup grabs attention at India International Trade Fair 2022, photos go viral

The pictures of the funeral service stall at the India International Trade Fair have gone viral on social media

FP Trending November 22, 2022 11:58:26 IST
Representational Image. Twitter@minmsme

India is slowly becoming a place for rising startups as more and more people nowadays are engaging themselves in starting their own businesses. With that said, besides regular business ideas, people are also trying different unique ideas to lure customers and earn profits.

The same was witnessed at the recently organised India International Trade Fair 2022 at New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan where people from all walks of life came forward to showcase their different innovations. Among the different businesses at the trade fair, one that has already grabbed the attention of the internet is a Funeral Service Management company.

Yes, you have heard it right. The concept which is quite common in foreign countries is now being initiated in India as well. Thanks to the business idea. The Mumbai-based company titled ‘Sukhant Funeral Management Private Limited’ promises to provide all the required services for successfully carrying out a funeral.

Advertising for the same, the setup at the trade fair also displays a very attractive ‘bier’ translating to ‘Arthi’ in the Hindi language.

In the meantime, pictures of the same have been also shared widely on social media and have similarly caught the attention of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan who shared a picture of the stall further adding a question in the caption.

His caption thus read, “Why would there be a need for such a ‘startup’?”

People also took to the comment section and shared their reactions. While some came out in support of the idea, some also made comparisons with foreign countries. One wrote, “Once upon a time someone from my family had said that in the future, hired people will come in the last journey… and their words seem to be true. But this is a very surprising thing. Where is our society going towards”, while another person wrote, “There are more than 1000 companies in America in this business since decades.”

Check some reactions:

So far, this post has grabbed thousands of likes and tons of comments.

Updated Date: November 22, 2022 11:58:26 IST

