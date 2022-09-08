Fund crunch forces DU college into five-day workweek

Delhi University’s Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College has decided to reduce the number of work days after the Delhi government allegedly failed to release funds and give the college electrical and maintenance grants

Due to lack of funds and a tussle with the Delhi government over grants, the staff of Delhi University’s Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) College has decided to reduce the number of work days to five. This would allow the authorities to save on electricity and other operational costs, reports The Times of India.

The changes had to be implemented after the government allegedly did not released funds and give the college electrical and maintenance grants. DDU is one of the 12 Delhi University colleges funded by Delhi government.

No comment was available from the government.

To add to the woes, the Delhi government has not even paid the salaries of the teachers for the past 2 months.

The issue has been simmering since last year and Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) College isn’t alone. According to an India Today article all 12 government funded colleges under the university have been facing fund crunch.

The issue was raised at the Executive Council meeting of the university held on 29 October, 2021.

Explaining the situation, Subodh Kumar, a president of staff association of the Maharaja Agrasen College and coordinator of all the 12 colleges, said teachers want the teaching-learning process to continue but the government is not letting it happen.

The government has an issue with Delhi University. The issue has been going on before the Covid-19 pandemic. There was a tussle over the formation of governing bodies but they were formed.

“Then they (govt) alleged corruption in colleges and despite various audits, they did not find anything. After the pandemic, they said they didn’t have money and slashed the budget. Earlier we (the college) were getting Rs 28 crore which has been brought down to Rs 16 crore,” said Kumar.

The revelation comes at a time when the Aam Aadmi Party is making a bid to expand its base across the country and has been upholding Delhi’s educational system to garner votes, whether in Gujarat or in Haryana.

With input from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.