New Delhi: In an embarrassing moment for Arvind Kejriwal, BJP leader and NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Wednesday confronted him over his unutilised MLA funds earmarked for improving the condition of schools in his constituency, forcing the Delhi Chief Minister to walk out of the meeting.

The video posted by BJP national media cell in-charge Amit Malviya on Twitter shows Chahal saying that as per RTI, the Delhi Chief Minister has not utilised funds in Nagar Palika Parishad schools from his MLA fund.

NDMC member @KuljeetSChahal confronts Kejriwal with information revealed in RTI, which shows that Delhi CM hasn’t utilised his MLA fund to improve the condition of schools in his constituency, hasn’t been part of any review. Kejriwal, unable to answer, fled from the meeting… pic.twitter.com/CdLPov5j7V — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 28, 2022

He further says that the AAP government’s education model has miserably failed in the schools in his own constituency.

He added that Kejriwal, as per the RTI, has done nothing for the students and upgradation of schools in the past seven years.

The Delhi BJP leader goes on to say that CM Kejriwal has not even been part of any review in this regard.

In between all this, a visibly embarrassed Kejriwal gets up and walks out of the meeting midway without even uttering a word.

