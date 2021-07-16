Fuel prices remain unchanged today, petrol costs Rs 107.54 a litre in Mumbai, diesel at Rs 97.45
Petrol Diesel price today: In Delhi, petrol prices were up 35 paise on Thursday to reach Rs 101.54 a litre while the rate of diesel was at Rs 89.87. Prices remained unchanged on Friday
Petrol prices remained unchanged in the country on Friday while diesel rates also followed a similar trend. In Delhi, petrol prices were up 35 paise on Thursday to reach Rs 101.54 a litre while the rate of diesel was at Rs 89.87, an addition of 15 paise was made on Thursday.
In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 107.54 per litre. It was a hike of 24 paise and diesel became expensive by 16 paise on Thursday at Rs 97.45 for one litre. There was no change in prices on Friday.
One litre of petrol is priced at Rs 102.23 in Chennai. It was hiked by 31 paise on Thursday and diesel costs Rs 94.39 per litre in the city, again a hike of 15 paise on Thursday. Similarly, petrol in Kolkata went up by 39 paise to costs Rs 101.74 per litre on Thursday and diesel became costlier by 21 paise at Rs 93.02 a litre on Thursday as well. It may be added that prices remained the same on Friday. While petrol can be bought at Rs 109.89 in Bhopal, which also saw a 36 paise on Thursday. Diesel is priced at Rs 98.67 for one litre in the Madhya Pradesh capital city, an increase of 17 paise that was executed on Thursday.
Petrol prices have increased eight times in this month. Since 4 May, fuel prices have been on the rise in the country after the Assembly elections in states and Union Territories including West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6 am every day. States and cities have different fuel prices because of the value-added taxes, local and freight charges which vary depending on the place.
Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in the metros and a few Tier-II cities in the country:
1. Mumbai
Petrol - Rs 107.54
Diesel - Rs 97.45
2. Delhi
Petrol - Rs 101.54
Diesel - Rs 89.87
3. Chennai
Petrol - Rs 102.23
Diesel - Rs 94.39
4. Kolkata
Petrol - Rs 101.74
Diesel - Rs 93.02
5. Bhopal
Petrol - Rs 109.89
Diesel - Rs 98.67
6. Hyderabad
Petrol - Rs 105.52 per litre
Diesel - Rs 97.96 per litre
7. Bangaluru
Petrol - Rs 104.94 per litre
Diesel - Rs 95.26 per litre
8. Guwahati
Petrol - Rs 97.34 per litre
Diesel - Rs 89.22 per litre
9. Lucknow
Petrol - Rs 98.63 per litre
Diesel - Rs 90.26 per litre
10. Gandhinagar
Petrol - Rs 98.50 per litre
Diesel - 96.95 per litre
11. Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol - Rs 103.52 per litre
Diesel - Rs 96.47 per litre
