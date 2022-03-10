FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Admit card released for various exams, check details here
FSSAI will conduct the Computer Based Test (CBT) and Written Examinations for various posts from 28 to 31 March
The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued the hall ticket for recruitment examination to several posts. Those who are preparing for the exam can download their admit cards by visiting the official website at fssai.gov.in.
Under Advertisement No. DR-04/2021, the FSSAI will conduct the Computer Based Test (CBT) and Written Examinations for various posts from 28 to 31 March. As per the schedule, the recruitment exam will be conducted in either of the two sessions; the first beginning from 9 am to 12 pm and the second from 2 pm to 5 pm.
Here are few steps to download FSSAI admit card 2022:
Step 1: Go to the official website at fssai.gov.in
Step 2: Search and go to “Jobs@fssai (Careers)” and then click on download link
Step 3: Candidates need to login using their correct user ID and password
Step 4: Soon, the FSSAI admit card will appear on screen
Step 5: Download the card and keep a printout of the same
Find direct link to download FSSAI admit card 2022.
For any queries, candidates are advised to contact the helpdesk number 022-61087558 (from 10 am to 6 pm on all working days). They can even mail their issues to fssaihelpdesk2021@gmail.com.
On the day of the exam, candidates are requested to carry a number of necessary identity proofs including a printout or hard copy of e-Admit Card (preferably in colour) along with one original government identify proof.
Find the FSSAI exam timetable here.
Through this recruitment drive, FSSAI will fill a total of 254 vacancies.
Vacancy Details here:
For the post of Food Analyst: 4 vacancies
For Technical Officer: 125 vacancies
For Central Food Safety Officer (CFSO): 37 vacancies
For Assistant Manager (IT): 4 posts
For Assistant Manager: 4 posts
For Assistant: 33 positions
For Hindi Translator: only 1 vacancy
For Personal Assistant: 19 posts
For IT Assistant: 3 posts
For Junior Assistant Grade- 1: 3 posts
For Assistant Director: 6 openings
For Assistant Director (Technical): 9 openings
For Deputy Manager: 6 positions
The posts have been notified in two separate advertisements released by the Authority. Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of CBT, while some vacancies will require interviews.
