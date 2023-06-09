'From vote bank to report card politics': BJP chief Nadda lauds PM Modi for changing culture of politics
'...from 'Parivaarvad', PM Modi brought in a culture where a person from a humble background can become PM, party chief, state chief and CM. From vote bank politics we have come to report card politics...,' said BJP National President JP Nadda
BJP National President JP Nadda on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the culture of politics in the country which at one point used to just revolve around vote bank politics.
During an event to lay foundation stone for a new office building of the party’s Delhi unit at DDU Marg in New Delhi on Friday, he said, “PM Modi has not just changed the govt but also the culture of politics… from ‘Parivaarvad’, PM Modi brought in a culture where a person from a humble background can become PM, party chief, state chief and CM. From vote bank politics we have come to report card politics…”.
Calling out other parties for deviating from their ideologies, he said BJP has stood the test of time and is firm on its ideology.
“BJP is different from other parties. Look at all other parties, they are all after power but they’re deviating from their ideologies… even the Communist Party has joined hands with Congress to take on the BJP… but our party is standing strong on our ideology,” said the BJP National President.
BJP chief Nadda laid the foundation stone for a new office building of the party’s Delhi unit at DDU Marg in the national capital on Friday.
The party leaders, including Nadda, organisation general secretary BL Santhosh and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva performed an elaborate Bhumi Pujan ceremony prior to laying the foundation stone for the building.
The four-storey building inspired by South Indian temple architecture is expected to be complete in next 18 months, BJP leaders said.
Situated on a 825 square metre plot, the new building will have a built up area of 30,000 square feet, they said.
It will have facilities like parking, canteen and an auditorium having a sitting capacity of 300 people, besides offices for Delhi BJP functionaries, the BJP leaders added.
