Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tourism, Temjen Imna Along, has indeed become a beloved figure on Twitter. He delights users with his fun posts showcasing the beauty of Nagaland. His content has been a visual treat for his followers, revealing the hidden gems of the state. In his most recent post, Imna Along decided to share glimpses of his workout session. He added a touch of humour in the caption that is sure to make you smile. The pictures showcase him engaging in various yoga poses during a yoga class.

On Thursday, Along took to Twitter and uploaded a series of images. True to his unique style, he approached the exercise with a sense of humor. Along’s caption read, “From Samosa to Savasana! This isn’t just yoga; it’s ‘Yoga Ki Hera Pheri, Having My Anulom Vilom Moment.”

The Twitter post quickly garnered over 3,700 likes, receiving the usual adoration from social media users. As of now, the post has been viewed by more than 2,000,000 people, with fans expressing their admiration for the minister’s lighthearted approach.

One user commented, “Always a Treat to watch you, this is too fun though” Another person wrote, “Keep it up sir.. we are looking forward to a transformation,” Someone else expressed appreciation, stating, “It’s so good to see you taking care of ur health.”

People found the post to be motivational. Many users are thanking the minister for promoting a healthy lifestyle, even amid busy work schedules.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself mentioned Temjen Imna Along’s social media activities during one of his speeches, highlighting the impact and reach of the Nagaland minister’s online presence.

Earlier, Imna Along shared a similar post with a small group of individuals striking a yoga pose. Sharing his experience in the post, Imna Along humorously remarked, “When you think to hit the dance floor & yoga hits you hard. Stretches be like Disco Deewane. Let’s give a Shoutout, 65 Days left for International Day of Yoga!”

When you think to hit the dance floor & yoga hits you hard 😜 Stretches be like Disco Deewane 🕺🏻 Let’s give a Shoutout, 65 Days left for International Day of Yoga! pic.twitter.com/6rwQHNd6fr — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) April 17, 2023

This tweet came with an image capturing the politician and a few others practicing yoga in an outdoor setting. In the photo, a prominent poster of PM Modi doing yoga was also visible in the background.