From pizza topping to choice of noodles, Twitter users share hilarious reasons for getting 'friendzoned' 

A hilarious trend has taken over Twitter where jilted lovers are revealing frivolous reasons for which they were friendzoned

When people have a crush on someone, they wish that the other person reciprocate their feelings. Unfortunately, that’s not what happens every time. While heartbreaks could hurt and leave a person gutted, Tweeples know how to joke about their ordeals, and have some fun while at it.

Several memes and jokes were shared on the microblogging website about 'friendzone', a millennial term oft used to define friendships that just won't turn into something more no matter how much one party wills it to be. Let’s take a look at some these rib-tickling tweets:

A user shared how his sarcasm landed him in the friendzone because his crush misunderstood it as roasting.

I said it's just sarcasm, but she felt roasted.#friendzoned pic.twitter.com/FwZ0PAMTDK — RanjithKumar Katta (@IamRanjithKatta) July 21, 2021

Another user joked how the girl did not say ‘ohohoho’ after he said ‘Ishq tera Tadpave’ and that’s how he friendzoned her.

Not liking the same brand of noodles or being divided on Atif Aslam and Tony Kakkar were also big enough reasons for people to friendzone others.

I love Maggie she loved Yippee#friendzoned pic.twitter.com/C1fY4XRVT9 — Nalla Bhai (@bhai_nalla) July 21, 2021

I love atif aslam, she loved Tony Kakkar#friendzoned — arko (@oyyarko) July 21, 2021

Nana Patekar’s Uday Bhai from Welcome also featured more than once in the friendzone memes.

I asked Welcome ya Hera Pheri

She said Twilight#friendzoned pic.twitter.com/miOL7kzaxw — Nalla Bhai (@bhai_nalla) July 21, 2021

Love between a magical fiction fan and a superhero movie fan also seems difficult. A user-contributed to Twitter's friendzone trend by tweeting that she is a Potterhead and he was a Marvel fan. It’s not clear who got friendzoned here but the rivalry continues.

I’m a Potterhead, He’s a Marvel guy.#friendzoned — Sakshi Thadani (@thadani_sakshi) July 21, 2021

I said marvel, he said anime.#friendzoned — Shree Mishra (@mishrashree18) July 22, 2021

An unusual choice of pizza topping could also land you in the friendzone. A Twitter user shared, “I said margherita pizza she said pineapple pizza.” No doubts there on who friendzoned whom!

I said margherita pizza she said pineapple pizza#friendzoned — Nishchal Poornadithya (@nishchalpro) July 22, 2021

Ignorance about your crush's occupation also seemed to be a definite deal breaker.