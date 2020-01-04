From 'free Netflix subs to hot chats', how Twitter users are being baited into calling BJP's pro-CAA toll free number

From offers of "100 percent guaranteed" jobs to promises of free Netflix subscriptions and mobile internet data to discounts on premium watches and private hot chats, several accounts on Twitter are baiting users into sending missed calls to the BJP's toll-free number launched two days ago to register people's endorsement for the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.

A quick search of the toll-free number "8866288662", which was launched by the BJP on Thursday, lists out several click-bait messages from Twitter users misleading people into sending missed calls to the number.

One Twitter user @kapilverma73, citing sources, goes on to tell people that (Prime Minister Narendra) "Modiji would deposit Rs 15 lakhs to their account if they send missed call to 8866288662. "Paisa turant aapke khate mein (the money will come immediately to your account," the user adds.

ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़... मोदी जी से अपने 15 लाख लेने के लिए इस नंबर पर मिस कॉल दे.....!

Note- सूत्रों के हवाले से 8866288662

पैसा तुरंत आपके खाते मे..#CAAJanJagran — Kapil Verma.%फ़ॉलोबैक (@kapilverma73) January 4, 2020

Another Twitter user @snehal_ind who joined the social media platform in March 2019 promises free Netflix subscription for 6 months to first 100 callers to the number CAA support number 8866288662.

Want free Netflix subscription for 6 months? Call 8866288662 and get Username and Password. Promotional offer, valid only for first 100 callers. Try your luck — Snehal_Ind (@snehal_ind) January 4, 2020

Netflix responded to this particular tweet:

This is absolutely fake. If you want free Netflix please use someone else's account like the rest of us. https://t.co/PHhwdA3sEI — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 4, 2020

Some Twitters users also falsely stated that the toll-free number is a platform for people to register their support against the CAA.

मेरा सभी कांग्रेसी मित्रों से निवेदन है 8866288662 नंबर पर मिस कॉल करके सीए बिल के खिलाफ अपना विरोध दर्ज कराएं.... और अंध भक्तों को मुंहतोड़ जवाब दे🙏 — बद्री धाकड़ 🇮🇳 (@badri_dk) January 4, 2020

Others claimed the pro-CAA toll-free number belongs to American born actress Sunny Leone.

Another Twitter user @WohCharLog tweeted the number as that of belonging to call girlsm while @reema_sahanii tweeted that 8866288662 is her number and that she would call those who give a missed call to the number.

The user tweeted with the hashtag #IndiaSupportCCA.

A similar message was shared by @Rmadhurisengar where she dubbed the number as hers.

Twitter user @caprashantg shared screenshots of several of these users who have misleading people to giving missed call to the pro-CAA number. Some of those tweets have been deleted.

As part of a programme to mobilise support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the BJP had launched the toll-free number on Thursday for people to give missed calls to register their endorsement of the law ahead of the party's 10-day mass contact drive from 5 January.

BJP general secretary Anil Jain told PTI that the toll-free number will allow people to register their support for the amended citizenship law, which seeks to grant citizenship to minorities from three neighbouring countries who arrived in India by 31 December, 2014, due to religious persecution.

The number is part of BJP's 10-day national campaign between 5 to 15 January to garner support for CAA.

मैं सभी देशवासियों से अपील करता हूँ कि प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी द्वारा पाकिस्तान, बांग्लादेश और अफगानिस्तान से आए अल्पसंख्यकों को न्याय व अधिकार देने वाले CAA पर अपना समर्थन देने के लिए 8866288662 पर missed call दें।#IndiaSupportsCAA pic.twitter.com/BYPuoU2oIN — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 3, 2020

According to PTI, president Amit Shah is expected to visit a household on Sunday, most likely in the National Capital, to lead the party's 10-day campaign during which its leaders and workers will contact. The party has said that three crore families to rally support for the CAA.

With inputs from PTI

