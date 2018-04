Even though the Gregorian calendar is accepted across the world, people across countries, religions and faiths celebrate New Year Day as per their traditional calendars based on the sun, moon or both, or hybrid calendars, beliefs, and customs. As several communities across the world will be celebrating the traditional new year (Baishakhi, Noboborsho, etc) on the 13 and 14 April, here's a special quiz to test your knowledge of these alternative calendars.