Four terrorists killed in encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, say police
Earlier on Tuesday, a Pakistani terrorist and his associate were eliminated in an encounter in the Hyderpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar
Kulgam: As many as four terrorists were killed in Pombai and Gopalpora villages of Kulgam district in encounters with security forces on Wednesday, the police said.
Separate encounters between terrorists and security forces are underway in Pombai and Gopalpora villages of Kulgam.
"Four terrorists were killed in Pombai and Gopalpora villages of Kulgam district. At both these places, encounters are going on," Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.
Earlier on Tuesday, a Pakistani terrorist and his associate were eliminated in an encounter in the Hyderpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.
also read
Kashmir reels under sub-zero temperatures as mercury hits minus four degrees
The officials said Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius, the coldest in Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir: Several Congress leaders resign, attack state unit chief GA Mir
The leaders charged in the letter that the "hostile attitude" of the party leadership compelled them to resign from all party posts and also trained their guns at state unit chief
US advisory urges citizens not to travel to Kashmir on account of crime and terrorism
Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and government facilities, the advisory said