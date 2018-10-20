Four siblings found dead in Faridabad, suicide note recovered by police mentions financial crisis

Faridabad: Three women and a man were found dead at their house in Surajkund on Saturday.

The deceased belonged to the same family and were brothers and sisters by relation.

Police have recovered a suicide note from the spot which details about a financial crisis that the family was reeling under.

Surendra Singh, Additional Station House Officer Surajkund, told the media, "They had hanged themselves to death. The date on the suicide note is of 18 October, so they may have killed themselves on that day."

The family members allegedly committed suicide in different places as their bodies were found lying in separate rooms.

Further details pertaining to the case are awaited and a police investigation has been launched to ascertain facts.