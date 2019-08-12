You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Four Seasons Hotel in Mumbai charges author Rs 1,700 for two boiled eggs; bill sends social media into tizzy

India FP Staff Aug 12, 2019 16:33:05 IST

After Bollywood actor Rahul Bose revealed in a viral tweet that a five star hotel charged him Rs 442 for two bananas, here comes another tweet by writer Kartik Dhar who posted a bill with the caption: “2 eggs for 1700”. Posting a screenshot of the bill, the author of 'All the Queen's Men' revealed the exorbitant charges that were levied on him for two boiled eggs by Four Seasons hotel in Mumbai.

Dhar also tagged Bose and wrote, “Should we protest?

Even though the restaurant is yet to issue a statement on this, his tweet has since become viral and has garnered hilarious reactions by Twitteratti for overcharging Dhar. Take a look at some of these reactions on the post that has been retweeted over 700 times.

Last month, Bose had highlighted how the JW Marriott Hotel in Chandigarh charged him a staggering Rs 442, including GST, for just two bananas.

This had resulted in a fine of Rs 25,000 imposed on hotel JW Marriott Chandigarh by the Excise and Taxation Department of the Union Territory for over-charging from actor Rahul Bose for fruits served to him in the hotel.

Updated Date: Aug 12, 2019 16:33:05 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores