Four Seasons Hotel in Mumbai charges author Rs 1,700 for two boiled eggs; bill sends social media into tizzy

After Bollywood actor Rahul Bose revealed in a viral tweet that a five star hotel charged him Rs 442 for two bananas, here comes another tweet by writer Kartik Dhar who posted a bill with the caption: “2 eggs for 1700”. Posting a screenshot of the bill, the author of 'All the Queen's Men' revealed the exorbitant charges that were levied on him for two boiled eggs by Four Seasons hotel in Mumbai.

Dhar also tagged Bose and wrote, “Should we protest?

2 eggs for Rs 1700 at the @FourSeasons Mumbai. @RahulBose1 Bhai Aandolan karein? pic.twitter.com/hKCh0WwGcy — Kartik Dhar (@KartikDhar) August 10, 2019

Even though the restaurant is yet to issue a statement on this, his tweet has since become viral and has garnered hilarious reactions by Twitteratti for overcharging Dhar. Take a look at some of these reactions on the post that has been retweeted over 700 times.

Ye wale toh nahi the ... pic.twitter.com/tDlOvlnbo8 — Purushottam Abuj (@pabuj) August 11, 2019

Is ande ke sath Sona bhi nikla hai kya? — A N U P R I Y A (@cricketwoman) August 10, 2019

Bhai yeh duniya k akhri 2 ande hai Kya .. ya dinosaur k ande boil Kar diye inhone.. — Gagandeep singh (@Gagan_lubana27) August 11, 2019

Don’t be so ignorant. The chef who boiled your egg came from France, and it’s cooked in spring water using Himalayan pink salt. They used sanitized utensils and plates and served at your table in a impeccable https://t.co/zWSZjWNEOM’s totally worth the cost. Don’t blame hotel☺️ — cheftronomics (@cheftronomics) August 11, 2019

Last month, Bose had highlighted how the JW Marriott Hotel in Chandigarh charged him a staggering Rs 442, including GST, for just two bananas.

This had resulted in a fine of Rs 25,000 imposed on hotel JW Marriott Chandigarh by the Excise and Taxation Department of the Union Territory for over-charging from actor Rahul Bose for fruits served to him in the hotel.