Four people, including two BJP workers, arrested in Gujarat for police constable exam paper leak; party suspends accused

Gandhinagar (Gujarat): Four people were arrested on Monday in connection with the paper leak of police constable recruitment test in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city.

The accused have been identified as Manhar Patel, Roopal Sharma, PV Patel and Mukesh Chaudhary. Patel and Chaudhary are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who have been suspended by the party.

Addressing a press conference, Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayur Chavda said: "Four people Manhar Patel, Roopal Sharma, PV Patel and Mukesh Chaudhary have been arrested in connection with the paper leak. Mukesh Chaudhary and Manhar Patel are BJP workers and have been suspended by BJP".

"PV Patel is Police sub-inspector in DG office and has been suspended. Roopal Sharma is rector of a hostel," he added.

Chavda further informed that prime conspirator Yashpal Sinh Solanki from Lunavada, who works in Vadodara Municipal Corporation, is absconding.

On Sunday, the Gujarat police recruitment board cancelled a written exam for the recruitment of police constables after the paper leak incident.

Lok Rakshak Recruitment Board (LRRB) Chairman and Additional Director General of Police (DGP) Vikas Sahay had informed that the examination was called off after it came to light that the paper had got leaked.

Sahay further said that the whole matter would be investigated and action will be taken against the people involved.

Over 8.76 lakh candidates were scheduled to appear for the exam for 9,713 posts at 2,440 examination centres across the state.