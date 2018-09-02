You are here:
Four Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chattisgarh's Narayanpur district; combing operation underway

India Press Trust of India Sep 02, 2018 18:07:29 IST

Raipur: Four naxals, including a woman, were killed Sunday in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, around 350 kilometers from Raipur, police said.

"The gunfight took place at around 2.30 pm in the Gumiyabeda village forest when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Maoist operation," Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla told PTI.

"The ultras fled the spot and entered the dense forest after a brief exchange of fire," he said.

According to the SP the bodies of four naxals and weapons were found at the spot. "The combing operation is underway in the area," he added.


