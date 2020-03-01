Four militant associates arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam, arms and ammunition recovered, say police

Srinagar: Four militant associates were arrested from Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday, adding arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, security forces arrested Muzamil Nabi, Umer Ajaz, both residents of Kanihama, and Rouf Bhat and Ishfaq Bhat, residents of Kantebagh, SK Pora, they said.

The four were involved in providing logistic support and shelter to active militants operating in the areas of Magam Budgam in central Kashmir, police said.

Incriminating material recovered from their possession has been seized, they said.

Cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in police station Magam and further investigation is in progress, police added.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.