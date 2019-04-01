Four LeT terrorists killed in Kashmir's Pulwama during encounter; AK rifles, pistol recovered from Lassipora area

Pulwama: Four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were eliminated in an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in Lassipora area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

The bodies of the terrorists have been recovered from the site. Their identities have yet to be ascertained.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition, including two AK rifles, one SLR and a pistol have been recovered from the site of the encounter.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and search operations are underway.

Over the past few days, a number of terror activities were seen in Jammu and Kashmir.

