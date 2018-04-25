Four lakh farmers defaulting on loans between 2001 and 2009 included in Maharashtra's waiver scheme

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that around four lakh farmers who had defaulted on their loans between 2001-09 had been included in the state government's farm loan waiver scheme, officially called the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana.

Talking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, the Maharashtra chief minister said that these farmers could not avail of the loan waiver that was announced earlier in 2008 as well as the current one since the latter covered loans availed between 2009-16.

He said that some four lakh farmers would benefit due to this decision, adding that a final figure on the new beneficiaries was yet to be ascertained.

Fadnavis, informing about other decisions finalised at the cabinet meeting, said that the state would set up a labour insurance society to provide medical services to labourers.

A fund of Rs 1,200-1,300 crore received from the Centre would be transferred to this proposed society to finance the insurance scheme, he said.