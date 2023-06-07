India

Four labourers killed by goods train in Odisha's Jajpur

The incident occurred five days after a major accident involving three trains in Odisha's Balasore district, which killed 288 people.

FP Staff June 07, 2023 19:49:40 IST
Four labourers killed by goods train in Odisha's Jajpur

Representative Photo

Four labourers were killed and three others critically injured in Odisha’s Jajpur Road railway station after being run over by a goods train on Wednesday, an official said.

The labourers had sheltered from heavy rain under the goods train when it started rolling.

“There was a sudden thunderstorm. The labourers were working at a railway siding where a goods train was standing stationary. They sheltered under it but unfortunately, the goods train which did not have an engine attached to it started moving causing the accident,” said a railway spokesperson.

Related Articles

Odisha

Odisha triple train crash: 233 killed, around 900 injured

Odisha

'Praying for those affected': Sportspersons left heartbroken by 'tragic train accident'

“Four people died as a result and three were injured,” he added. However, locals at Jajpur claimed that two more of the injured have also succumbed to injuries.

The incident occurred five days after a major accident involving three trains in Odisha’s Balasore district, which killed 288 people.

With inputs from PTI.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 07, 2023 19:49:40 IST

TAGS:

also read

Odisha Train Accident: North Western Railway issues helpline numbers
India

Odisha Train Accident: North Western Railway issues helpline numbers

The North Western Railway said that passengers or the general public can get information on numbers 0141-2725806 and 0141-2725804.

'World decided to stand with India': EAM S Jaishankar on Odisha train accident
India

'World decided to stand with India': EAM S Jaishankar on Odisha train accident

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday the condolence messages and the outpouring of support that he received in the wake of the horrific train accident in Odisha shows how connected the world is with India

Love poems found scattered on tracks of Odisha train accident site
India

Love poems found scattered on tracks of Odisha train accident site

The torn pages of a diary featured doodles of elephants, fish, and the sun, along with some jottings, presumably penned by a passenger whose identity is not known as yet