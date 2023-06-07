Four labourers killed by goods train in Odisha's Jajpur
The incident occurred five days after a major accident involving three trains in Odisha's Balasore district, which killed 288 people.
Four labourers were killed and three others critically injured in Odisha’s Jajpur Road railway station after being run over by a goods train on Wednesday, an official said.
The labourers had sheltered from heavy rain under the goods train when it started rolling.
“There was a sudden thunderstorm. The labourers were working at a railway siding where a goods train was standing stationary. They sheltered under it but unfortunately, the goods train which did not have an engine attached to it started moving causing the accident,” said a railway spokesperson.
“Four people died as a result and three were injured,” he added. However, locals at Jajpur claimed that two more of the injured have also succumbed to injuries.
With inputs from PTI.
