You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Four injured after portion flyover collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Basti; two others feared trapped under debris

India Asian News International Aug 11, 2018 10:40:04 IST

Basti (Uttar Pradesh): At least four people were injured after a lintel of a flyover on National Highway 28 was collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Basti on Saturday early morning.

Lintel of the Basti flyover collapsed on Saturday morning. ANI

Lintel of the Basti flyover collapsed on Saturday morning. ANI

Two more people are feared trapped under the debris. The rescue operation is underway.

No reports of causalities have been reported yet.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the local administration to initiate immediate relief work and provide all possible help to the needy. More details about the incident are awaited.

A similar incident took place on 15 May, in which 18 people were killed after an under-construction flyover collapsed in Varanasi.


Updated Date: Aug 11, 2018 10:40 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores