Four injured after portion flyover collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Basti; two others feared trapped under debris

Basti (Uttar Pradesh): At least four people were injured after a lintel of a flyover on National Highway 28 was collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Basti on Saturday early morning.

Two more people are feared trapped under the debris. The rescue operation is underway.

No reports of causalities have been reported yet.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the local administration to initiate immediate relief work and provide all possible help to the needy. More details about the incident are awaited.

A similar incident took place on 15 May, in which 18 people were killed after an under-construction flyover collapsed in Varanasi.