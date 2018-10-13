Four injured after low-intensity explosion occurs in Guwahati's Fancy Bazaar area; police rules out possibility of bomb blast

Four people, including a woman, have sustained injuries after a low-intensity blast occurred near Fancy Bazar and Pan Bazaar areas in Shukleshwar Ghat of Assam's Guwahati. The explosion took place at a construction material dump in the Pan Bazar area when the four passersby, including a woman, were injured around 11.45 am, ANI reported.

#Guwahati: Around 11:45 am, an explosion occurred at the river front. Preliminary investigation rules out any sabotage activity. Bomb disposal squad is present at the spot, further investigation is underway: Joint CP Diganta Borah pic.twitter.com/rr7UQqUynt — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2018

According to The New Indian Express, preliminary reports said that the explosion damaged a boundary wall along the Brahmaputra riverside and debris was scattered on the adjoining pavement and main road. The police have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation, according to Times Now.

"We don't suspect it to be a bomb explosion as there were no splinters found and the injuries were due to stones hitting them," said DCP Ranjan Bhuyan who is at the site.

“We are yet to identify the injured. Their condition is serious and they have been rushed to Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital,” police sources told The Times of India.

The police had issued an alert on Thursday and tightened security in the run-up to the Durga Puja.

With inputs from PTI