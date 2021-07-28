IMD has forecast severe weather for Jammu and Kashmir, with 'widespread intermittent rain most likely to continue till 30 July'

Four bodies were recovered from debris left behind after a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar village caused massive destruction.

The cloudburst reported in the Honzar village in Gulabgarh area, damaged at least eight houses, according to ANI. Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said SDRF and Indian Army are conducting rescue operations to locate 30 to 40 missing persons.

Just now spoke to DM Sh Ashok Sharma.Following cloudburst in Dachhan region, 30 to 40 persons missing, 4 dead bodies recovered so far. Rescue operations going on with help of SDRF and Army. Air Force authorities contacted for lifting the injured as and

A police official was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times that bridges on one side of the affected area have been washed away and the river is in spate.

Spoke to senior authorities and district administration. Army and SDRF team working on war footing to rescue people and trace the missing persons. I am continuously monitoring the situation. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) July 28, 2021

The India Meteorological Department has forecast severe weather for Jammu and Kashmir, with “widespread intermittent rain most likely to continue till 30 July”. Heavy to very heavy rain is also likely at some places.

IMD also issued an advisory, stating, "The meteorological department has predicted heavy rains during the upcoming days and water levels in rivers and nallas are expected to rise, which can pose a threat to the inhabitants residing near rivers, nallas, water bodies and slide-prone areas.”