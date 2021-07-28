Four dead, at least 30 missing after cloudburst wreaks havoc in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar
IMD has forecast severe weather for Jammu and Kashmir, with 'widespread intermittent rain most likely to continue till 30 July'
Four bodies were recovered from debris left behind after a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar village caused massive destruction.
The cloudburst reported in the Honzar village in Gulabgarh area, damaged at least eight houses, according to ANI. Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said SDRF and Indian Army are conducting rescue operations to locate 30 to 40 missing persons.
#Kishtwar Coudburst:
Just now spoke to DM Sh Ashok Sharma.Following cloudburst in Dachhan region, 30 to 40 persons missing, 4 dead bodies recovered so far. Rescue operations going on with help of SDRF and Army. Air Force authorities contacted for lifting the injured as and
1/2
— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) July 28, 2021
A police official was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times that bridges on one side of the affected area have been washed away and the river is in spate.
Spoke to senior authorities and district administration. Army and SDRF team working on war footing to rescue people and trace the missing persons. I am continuously monitoring the situation.
— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) July 28, 2021
The India Meteorological Department has forecast severe weather for Jammu and Kashmir, with “widespread intermittent rain most likely to continue till 30 July”. Heavy to very heavy rain is also likely at some places.
IMD also issued an advisory, stating, "The meteorological department has predicted heavy rains during the upcoming days and water levels in rivers and nallas are expected to rise, which can pose a threat to the inhabitants residing near rivers, nallas, water bodies and slide-prone areas.”
also read
Arms licence case: CBI carries out search at 40 locations in J&K, Delhi including homes of two IAS officers
The searches were carried out in connection with a probe into two cases pertaining to alleged issuance of around two lakh arms licences in erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir
BSF, Pakistan rangers exchange sweets on Eid-ul-Adha for first time since Article 370 abrogation
These exchanges took place at Punjab’s Attari, along the Rajasthan front and in Jammu, and with the BGB along the border with Bangladesh
Two LeT militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore
The police said that one of the militants, identified as Fayaz War, was involved in several attacks and killings of civilians and security personnel. He was the last perpetrator of violence in north Kashmir