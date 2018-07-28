You are here:
Four CRPF troops injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama; search on to track down militants

India FP Staff Jul 28, 2018 20:40:44 IST

Four troopers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured on Saturday in Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district after suspected militants lobbed a grenade at them, the police said. The suspected militants targeted the CRPF personnel deployed at the Jawbara Chowk along the Srinagar-Jammu highway, according to ANI.

The four CRPF men injured the blast belonged to the 130 Battalion. They sustained splinter injuries and were taken to a hospital nearby for treatment, Greater Kashmir quoted a police spokesperson as saying.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to track down the militants, a police official said.

This comes a day after militants abducted a policeman from his home in Pulwama district's Tral area. Security forces have launched an operation to look for special police officer Mudasir Ahmad Lone.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jul 28, 2018 20:40 PM

