Four CRPF troops injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama; search on to track down militants

Four troopers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured on Saturday in Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district after suspected militants lobbed a grenade at them, the police said. The suspected militants targeted the CRPF personnel deployed at the Jawbara Chowk along the Srinagar-Jammu highway, according to ANI.

Pulwama: Terrorists lobbed a grenade at security forces in Jawbehra area in Awantipora, earlier this evening. Four CRPF personnel sustained injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. #JammuAndKashmir (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/NVk76ciu5W — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2018

The four CRPF men injured the blast belonged to the 130 Battalion. They sustained splinter injuries and were taken to a hospital nearby for treatment, Greater Kashmir quoted a police spokesperson as saying.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to track down the militants, a police official said.

This comes a day after militants abducted a policeman from his home in Pulwama district's Tral area. Security forces have launched an operation to look for special police officer Mudasir Ahmad Lone.

With inputs from PTI