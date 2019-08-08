You are here:
Four arrested in Dibrugarh for alleged links with ULFA; Naxal literature, mobile phones seized

India Asian News International Aug 08, 2019 11:30:50 IST

Dibrugarh: The police on Wednesday apprehended four people including two women for their alleged links with the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) in Dibrugarh.

Superintendent of Police, Subhasshini Shankaran speaking to reporters in Dibrugarh, Assam on Wednesday. ANI

"We got the information about some people who have links with ULFA. We have apprehended four people including 2 women. We are ascertaining their role in the organisation. We have recovered a ULFA flag, Naxal literature and seized mobile phones from them. An investigation in the case is underway", Superintendent of Police, Subhasshini Shankaran told reporters.

The arrested accused have been identified as Chayanika Kaman, Kabita Kaman, Kanak Pegu and Debajyoti Dowarah.

