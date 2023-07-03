Police arrested four men on Sunday for celebrating a birthday party and bursting crackers on the Noida elevated road.

The arrest were made after the video widely surfaced on social media in which a group of several men can be seen firing crackers in the middle of the highway.

The ruckus was created on Friday night and the accused were identified as Lalit Sharma (22), Deepak Patel (25), Shekhar Chaudhry (27), and Tarun Sharma (26). Police has seized the SUV in which the accused traveled to the elevated road.

Amit Kumar, station house officer, Sector 24, said that the accused were identified are the residents of Noida Sector 24, who works at a private company.

The SHO mentioned that in the middle of the road, a group of 6-7 men were shouting at the top of their voices, firing crackers when someone recorded their video and made it viral on social media.

“As it was a cognizable offence and they were creating a ruckus in the middle of the night, the accused were traced through the car’s registration number,” said SHO Kumar.

The police further mentioned that the SUV belonged to Lalit, and he told to police that they were celebrating his brother-in-law Tarun’s birthday.

Shakti Mohan, additional DCP Noida, said that the car was seized and a case under Section 151 CRPC (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) was registered against them at Sector 24 police station.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.