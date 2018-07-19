Four arrested for assaulting 21-year-old Russian tourist in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai; hunt on for six others

Tiruvannamalai: Four out of six men, who were detained in the alleged sexual assault of a 21-year-old Russian tourist, was arrested on Thursday, police said.

Following preliminary probe and the statement of the woman recorded by a magistrate today, the four were arrested, they said.

One of them, a 37-year-old man Barathi — running a service apartment in which the woman had stayed — was slapped with the charge of rape and others were booked under other IPC sections, details of which were not known immediately.

The woman was found unconscious in a service apartment on 16 July and was taken to a hospital by one of the six men who were detained for questioning.

On examination, the doctors had found injuries on her body, including bite marks, and alerted police.

The service apartment where the Russian stayed was sealed on Wednesday since it did not have permission for running a lodging facility and the requisite security features like CCTV cameras.

The woman, who is here for about a week, regained consciousness following treatment at the hospital.

Tiruvannamalai is a popular temple town in the state about 190 kilometres from Chennai.

The incident comes close on the heels of the alleged rape of an 11-year-old hearing-impaired girl by 17 people over the past seven months in an apartment complex in Chennai.