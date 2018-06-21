Football world cup 2018

Forty-year-old man arrested after minor niece accuses him of molestation in Delhi

India Press Trust of India Jun 21, 2018 22:49:31 IST

New Delhi: A girl, who went missing last week from outer Delhi and was subsequently found from Punjab, has accused her uncle of molesting her, police said on Thursday. On 14 June, a 40-year-old woman had approached the Kanjhawla police station, alleging that one Sanjit Ram had kidnapped her "daughters", aged 14 and 16 respectively.

File image of Delhi police. AFP

Multiple teams were formed to trace the girls as well as the accused, the police said, adding that a number of suspects were interrogated and the location of Ram's mobile phone was detected.
The phone was found to be active in Dera Bassi in Punjab, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Rajendra Singh Sagar said.

The police carried out a search of the factories and houses in Dera Bassi, recovered the 16-year-old girl and nabbed the accused, Sagar said, adding that during the investigation, it was revealed that the missing girls were daughters of the complainant's sister.

The parents of the girls had passed away and the complainant was taking care of them, the officer said. It also came to light that the girls had left the house on different dates — the 14-year-old on 24 May and her elder sister on 14 June— he added. The 16-year-old girl, in her statement, alleged that the complainant's husband used to molest her and that was why she had decided to go with the accused, Sagar said. Subsequently, her 40-year-old uncle was arrested.

The police are yet to trace the 14-year-old girl and are probing whether she was also molested by her uncle.


