'Fortune cookies with Indian twist': Passenger finds 'yellow paper' in train samosa; IRCTC reacts

People travelling frequently by train have become accustomed to the different issues they face in their day-to-day lives. Whether it comes to unhygienic toilets, over-crowded coaches, or bad quality food served on trains, Indian Railways passengers have a long list of complaints that refuse to end.

In one such incident, a man took to social media recently to complain about the quality of food served inside a train by the IRCTC-operated pantry. Following multiple complaints of unhygienic food and people being skeptical of purchasing food from local vendors in trains, IRCTC has been operating its own pantry which ensures good quality food is provided to passengers.

However, now in what can be termed as a bizarre incident of bad food management, a passenger named Ajit Kumar who was served a samosa on the train ended up finding a yellow paper inside it. Yes, you’ve heard it right.

In a series of tweets, the man, while sharing pictures of the samosa, wrote that the incident took place on Sunday, 9 October on a Lucknow-bound train.

“This Samosa served IRCTC pantry provided in Train No. 20921 Bandra bound Lucknow weekly exp. started on 8-10-22..I bought it on 9-10-22 morning around 10:15 AM… I salute IRCTC for the foods serving to the passengers…”, his caption read.

I am on the way to Lucknow today 9-10-22 I bought one Samosa to eat.. Some portions taken and lastly this is inside in it… Pls look the yellow paper inside somosa… Its served by the IRCTC pantry person in the Train No. 20921 Bandra Lucknow train…. Started train 8-10-22.. pic.twitter.com/6k4lFOfEr6 — Aji Kumar (@AjiKuma41136391) October 9, 2022



Internet in splits over Indian Railways service

The tweet also caught the attention of the people who took to the comment section and further shared their reactions. Some also went on to share their own similar experiences.

Congratulations you have been selected to visit Charlie & his chocolate factory. As you have found the golden ticket inside your Samosa. — Baba Bhosadchand 🇮🇳 (@bhosadchand) October 10, 2022

Don't worry Ajit. That's free, IRCTC won't charge you extra for that paper.👍👍 — Priyabrata Baral (@FunSpacecraft) October 10, 2022

Whoever might be the railway minister,the plight of passengers is the same regarding quality of food nd overcharging tham recommended — illusionist87 (@illusionist387) October 10, 2022

Incredible staff. Of course India is incredible, but such people are after the asmat of India. Bloody greedy and reckless people — Ashok Chander (@AshokChander2) October 10, 2022

IRCTC is trying to introduce their own fortune cookies with Indian twist ! — Believer (@niravdesainirav) October 10, 2022

It's gutkha paper eaten by cook and flavoured with samosa.Enjoy new Gutka samosa.IRCTC is great in handling this situation please now privatise rail also as govt cannot handle basic cooking and hygiene.Govt is useless as it's only work is to collect money not utilise it properly — Deven Choudhary (@DevenChoudhar16) October 10, 2022



On the other hand, the ordeal also reached the IRCTC, who were quick to respond to the tweet. In a response to Ajit’s tweet, the Railways asked for his mobile number and PNR number.

Notably, this is not the first time such an incident has come to light. In several instances in the past, passengers had complained of receiving unhygienic food while travelling in trains. Some also complained of finding cockroaches and lizards in their food, while others pointed out the poor quality of food.

