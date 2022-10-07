India

Former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav remains critical, still in ICU on life saving drugs: Hospital

82-year-old Yadav has been under treatment at the Medanta Hospital since 22 August. He was shifted to the critical care unit of the hospital on 3 October

FP Staff October 07, 2022 15:44:30 IST
Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be critical and is on life-saving drugs. PTI

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s condition remains critical and he continues to be on life-saving drugs, Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital where he is being treated said on Friday.

He is being treated in the ICU by a comprehensive team of specialists.

Medanta Hospital’s latest update on Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health.

82-year-old Yadav has been under treatment at the Medanta Hospital since 22 August. He was shifted to the critical care unit of the hospital on 3 October.

According to reports, earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday and enquired about his father Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health .

On Monday, Samajwadi Party workers organised special prayers in many temples across the state for long life of the party founder.

In July, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s wife Sadhana Gupta Yadav passed away. She was suffering from lung disease and was admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram after she complained of difficulty in breathing.

Updated Date: October 07, 2022 15:44:30 IST

TAGS:

