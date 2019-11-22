Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha allowed to enter Srinagar, may meet detained leaders: Report

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha has been allowed to enter Srinagar and may meet detained leaders, according to a report in The Indian Express.

Sinha is part of a civil society group — comprising ex-bureaucrat Wajahat Habibullah, journalist Bharat Bhushan and civil society activists Kapil Kak and Sushobha Barve — on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to assess the ground situation.

Sinha and the others are meeting local leaders in the Valley and will attempt to meet mainstream political leaders who have been detained, a source told the newspaper.

Sinha earlier tweeted:

On way to Srinagar, Kashmir with the Concerned Citizens Group to make an independent assessment of the situation on the ground and the economic loss caused by govt's action. Hope will be allowed to enter. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) November 22, 2019

The members of the concerned citizens' group plan to return on 25 November and will then release their report on the ground situation in the region, Sinha said.

In September, Sinha was halted at the Srinagar airport amid a communication shutdown in Srinagar and was forced to return to New Delhi. Sinha had arrived at the Srinagar airport along with former air vice-marshal Kak and Bhave. The trio was later asked to return as he was not allowed to visit the city.

The Central government on 5 August announced its decision to nullify Article 370 and also brought in a law to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories. Rajya Sabha gave its nod on the same day, while Lok Sabha followed suit the next day. The government had imposed security and communication restrictions. Much of these measures have been relaxed since, though internet blockade remains in place.

With inputs from PTI

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.