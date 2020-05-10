You are here:
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS Delhi after complaining about chest pain

India Press Trust of India May 10, 2020 22:41:40 IST

New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to the AIIMS in Delhi on Sunday evening after he complained of uneasiness, sources said. Singh, 87, is under observation at the cardio-thoracic ward of the premier hospital, they said.

File image of Manmohan Singh. PTI

He was admitted under Dr Nitish Naik, a professor of cardiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), around 8.45 pm. "He is under observation," one of the sources said.

Singh is a senior leader of the Opposition Congress and currently represents Rajasthan in the Upper House of Parliament. He was the prime minister between 2004 and 2014.

Updated Date: May 10, 2020 22:41:40 IST

