Former PM Narasimha Rao's nephew Sanjeeva sentenced to three years imprisonment in Rs 133 crore crore urea scam case

New Delhi: A special CBI court convicted former prime minister Narasimha Rao's nephew Sanjeeva Rao in the 1996 urea scam case and sentenced him to three years in prison. In addition, Rao has also been fined Rs 1 crore. Apart from Rao, two Turkish nationals have also been convicted in the Rs 133 crore scam, and the CBI court has imposed a Rs 100 crore penalty on them.

The two Turkish nationals have been identified as Tuncay Alankus and Cihan Karanci, both former executives of Karsan Ltd. The Tis Hazari court also convicted the company's Indian representative M Sambasiva Rao, former CMD of National Fertilizer Limited (NFL), CK Ramakrishnan, former executive director NFL Dilbag Singh Kanwar, D Mallesam Goud, and former Union minister Ramlakhan Singh Yadav's son Prakash Chandra Yadav.

The court sentenced Ramakrishnan and Kanwar to three years' imprisonment and imposed a Rs 6 lakh fine, while Sambasiva was sentenced to three years' imprisonment and a Rs 5 crore fine; Goud got three years' imprisonment and a Rs 5 crore fine, while Prakash was sentenced to three years in jail and a Rs one crore fine, CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.

The CBI had registered the urea scam case on 19 May, 1996, upon allegations that the accused persons entered into criminal conspiracy and cheated National Fertilizer Limited to the tune of Rs 133 crore, officials said.

"In furtherance of conspiracy, accused Tuncay Alankus of Turkey signed a contract dated 9 January, 1995, to supply 200,000 MT of urea at the rate of $190 per MT on pre-payment of 100 percent price which was about $38 million, or equivalent to Rs 133 crore," the agency said.

Alankus received $3,80,000 on 2 November, 1995, as advance for insurance purpose and $37.62 million from NFL on 14 November, 1995, which was credited in the account of Karsan Ltd on 29 November, 1995, at Pictet Bank, Geneva, Switzerland but they did not supply urea to NFL.

The agency filed the chargesheet in 1997. It was alleged that Alankus "dishonestly" transferred the amount in various foreign banks and to the account of Karanci. The Indian accused had received the money through hawala channel.

With inputs from PTI