Congress leader shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, two police aides injured

A Congress party leader Ghulam Nabi Patel was shot dead by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on Wednesday, according to News18.

Patel was killed when militants fired at his escort at Rajpora Chowk. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he passed away. His two police guards suffered injuries in the attack. They have been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad of Handwara and Bilal Ahmad Dar of Kangon Pulwama.

SSP Pulwama Mohammad Aslam Chaudhary confirmed Kashmir Reader the killing of Patel. He said that a case has been registered and a manhunt has been launched in the area to nab the attackers.

Patel, who is a resident of Dangerpora Shadimarg was coming to Pulwama from Yader when the incident happened. Reports inform that Patel, who was earlier also associated with People's Democratic Party (PDP), was shot at three times from a close range with an AK assault rifle. While two bullets hit him in the chest, one hit his shoulder.

A similar incident had taken place in April 2017 where militants shot dead the PDP's district president in Pulwama, Abdul Gani Dar.